Matt Frevola steamrolled through Drew Dober at UFC 288 and took the opportunity to call out Paddy Pimblett for a potential fight in the future.

The fight began with Frevola as the aggresor. Dober, who was on a three-fight win streak, couldn't quite find his footing with Frevola allowing him no time to settle. 'The Steamrolla' kept connecting with his crisp boxing and landed a solid left hand.

As the fight progressed, Dober somehow managed to let his hands go and landed some body shots. Dober pressed Matt Frevola against the cage and tried to unleash some onslaught of his own. Unfortunately for him, Frevola caught him with a straight right, and 'The Steamrolla' walked away with the TKO victory at 4:08 in the very first round.

Check out the finish below:

Following the emphatic victory over Drew Dober, Matt Frevola seized the opportuntiy to call out UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett in spectacular fashion. Speaking in the post-fight octagon interview, Frevola stated:

"I'm here.... On my best day I can beat anybody in the world. I truly believe that. Listen up.... Paddy Pimblett, you absolutely s*ck. Stop being a b*tch and let's fight. You're on a four-fight win streak [and] I'm on a three-fight win streak. In the UFC, you can't pick and choose your fights. You got to fight who the fans want to see you fight."

Paddy Pimblett is on a four-fight win streak since he joined the UFC. He won his last fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 via unanimous decision although many fans feel like 'The Baddy' lost the fight.

Frevola will most likely break into the top-15 of the division with this victory over Dober and a fight with Pimblett, who still remains unranked, could make sense.

Check out Matt Frevola's post-fight octagon interview below:

Matt Frevola vowed to "humble" Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 288

UFC lightweight Matt Frevola has promised to dish out some "humble pie" to Paddy Pimblett, once the UK star is fit to fight again.

'The Baddy' is currently sidelined with a foot injury and could miss the entire year out of action after battling out a narrow decision victory over Jared Gordon in December. Frevola demanded a fight with Pimblett after his upset victory over Ottman Azaitar and called the Liverpudlian yet again after his victory over Drew Dober at UFC 288.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 288, Frevola stated:

"It's only a matter of time before I serve him the humble pie that he needs. Who better to serve that to him than me? Look at the way he handled that last win. He needs to be humbled. When I watched the fight the night of, I thought Jared won."

Catch Frevola's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes