Craig Jones hints at Tom Aspinall link-up while sharing plans to “ruin” Gordon Ryan’s career

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones both hold UFC heavyweight titles. Aspinall currently lays claim to the interim belt, whilst Jones holds the 'undisputed' title. Fans, pundits, and Aspinall himself have all called for a title unification bout between the pair. However, 'Bones' is yet to show a willingness to negotiate, as he believes a win over the Mancunian would not benefit the two-division champion's legacy.

Should the fight take place, Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt and coach Craig Jones has offered to help the interim champion prepare for the American. But his desire to help Aspinall also lies in the fact that his arch-rival, Gordon Ryan, has worked with 'Bones' for several years as his BJJ coach.

The Australian grappler has shared beef with Ryan since they parted ways in 2021, having formerly been part of an elite BJJ team known as the Danaher Death Squad (DDS).

He was recently interviewed by Alex Wendling, where Jones discussed helping Aspinall against the duo of 'Bones' and Ryan, saying this:

"We're gonna be in England soon for the CJI European trials, so we'll go to Manchester. It takes a lot to get me to go to England... But in pursuit of a lifelong career of ruining Gordon's plans, I'm interested."

Check out Craig Jones discussing cornering Tom Aspinall against Jon Jones below:

Dana White provides a strong update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones is currently filming a Russian spin-off of the UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter' reality show in Thailand alongside Nate Diaz, who will operate as the respective coaches for the show.

But during a recent Instagram live, UFC CEO Dana White shared a positive update on the negotiations for a fight between Jones and the interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall has accused 'Bones' of avoiding a fight with him, after the American stated that facing the interim champion would not benefit his legacy at all.

A snippet of the Instagram live was uploaded to X by UFC on TNT Sports, where White said this:

"I told you guys already, we'll get Aspinall vs. Jones done. Jon Jones vs. [Tom Aspinall], the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."

Check out Dana White's comments on Jones vs. Aspinall below:

