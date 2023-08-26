'The Korean Zombie' (real name Chan Sung Jung) is without doubt a bonafide MMA legend and one of the best featherweight fighters the sport has ever seen. However, a recent statistic proves that he is more special than fans may realize, as he holds a UFC streak that only Jon Jones can outdo.

Having competed in the UFC for over a decade, and challenged for the world title on numerous occasions, Jung has been involved in his fair share of UFC main events.

But according to a recent tweet by @AndyHickeyMMA, Jung has headlined every card he has been involved in since 2012, the second longest such streak of any UFC fighter.

'The Korean Zombie' has headlined the last nine UFC cards he has competed on, a streak that is only surpassed by Jon Jones, who is currently riding 16 straight main events.

Even more strange, the last card that Chan Sung Jung did not headline was UFC 140, which was headlined by Jon Jones vs. Lyoto Machida.

Andy Hickey tweeted:

"The Korean Zombie has headlined every UFC event he's competed on since 2012. The only fighter on the current the roster with a longer streak is Jon Jones. 16 straight main events dating back to 2011."

'The Korean Zombie' is set to take on Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Singapore this weekend, in a clash of two featherweight legends.

Max Holloway feels he is "due" a finish against 'The Korean Zombie'

Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' are set to go to war in the main event of UFC Singapore this weekend in what should be a striking spectacle.

Both men are known for their stand-up ability, but will employ slightly different tactics in order to claim victory.

'Blessed' will hope to overwhelm his opponent with immense pressure and unorthodox striking, while Chan Sung Jung will be hoping to land more powerful and precise punches on Holloway's chin.

Jung will be eager to bounce back from his defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 with a superb performance against Max Holloway. But 'Blessed' believes that he is due a finish, and has eyes of UFC Singapore as the destination to get it.

Holloway was interviewed by ESPN MMA ahead of his clash this weekend, where he said:

"I'm happy to be here. Last time [I was here] I got a finish and a bonus, hopefully we can repeat. Run that right back. A finish sounds nice, I didn't get one of those in a while so I think I'm due for one."

Watch the video below from 0:15: