Dan Hooker reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to him after UFC 267 scrap with Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev looked just as dominant as Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 267 when he made quick work of top lightweight contender Dan Hooker. Makhachev nearly broke Hooker's arm with a nasty kimura submission to extend his winning streak to nine.

Khabib Nurmagomedov cornered Makhachev at the event. As soon as the fight ended, Khabib entered the cage with Hasbulla to celebrate Mackachev's victory. 'The Eagle' also had a few words for New Zealand's top-tier striker. 'The Hangman' revealed what Khabib told him after his fight with Makhachev during his recent interview with It's Time For Sports:

"He just said 'Thanks for taking the fight, I guess.'"

Watch Dan Hooker's full interview with It's Time For Sports below:

After Dan Hooker's loss to Islam Makhachev, Khabib also brought in Hasbulla, who fist bumped the New Zealander. Interestingly, Hooker and Hasbulla had been exchanging words on social media prior to the fight.

At the UFC 267 media day in Abu Dhabi, Dan Hooker was asked by a reporter if he was upset that Hasbulla Magomedov was supporting Islam Makhachev. 'The Hangman' joked that Hasbulla had picked the losing horse and that he would instead be training with Abdu Rozik.

The Russian viral sensation quickly responded to Dan Hooker, saying that Islam Makhachev would smash Hooker and he would smash Abdu Rozik.

Watch Hasbulla Magomedov's response below:

Dan Hooker eyes fight with 'The Korean Zombie' at featherweight

After his last UFC fight at UFC 267, Dan Hooker teased a move back down to featherweight with a video that showed him successfully making the featherweight limit on the scale. Hooker has revealed that he would love to throw down with The Korean Zombie if he makes the transition. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hooker said:

“Head and shoulders, the number one guy that I would love to get in there with would be The Korean Zombie. I would love throw down with ‘The Zombie.’ So I don’t know what the people were saying, that’s why I just put it out there, stepped on the scale, made the weight, and I feel like you just let the people decide. Whoever the people want to see me in there against will kind of convince the UFC. What everyone wants, everyone can get, but for me it would be head and shoulders The Korean Zombie.”

Watch Dan Hooker's full video with The MMA Hour

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dan Hooker made his UFC debut back in 2014 as a featherweight and went 3-3 before moving up to lightweight in 2017. He has a record of 1-3 during his last four UFC fights as a lightweight.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Jack Cunningham