Dan Hooker reveals plans for a clash with Benoit Saint Denis in September; eyes a matchup with the winner of UFC 300 bout in June

Dan Hooker has not competed since July 2023 after suffering a broken arm in his war with Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

He was meant to compete against Bobby Green in December but re-broke his arm in preparation for the clash and is nearing full health and a return to the octagon.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he shared his fight plans for 2024, which included bouts in June and September. According to 'The Hangman', the UFC is currently targeting a bout with lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis, who was recently defeated by Dustin Poirier at UFC 298.

He also called for a clash with either Green or Renato Moicano in June, who will both feature on UFC 300, depending on who won their respective bouts.

The No.9-ranked lightweight contender said this:

"They had me penciled in for something later in the year... After [UFC 305 in Perth], in September. But I said, 'Give me a fight in June and I'll fight in [September].' I said I'll do it in September, but give me a fight in June... There's two huge names that might be up in the air from this weekend, that might fight. Either Moicano or Bobby Green. If those guys win, we could turn around and fight in June at International Fight Week."

When asked who the UFC wanted him to fight in September, 'The Hangman' said this:

"The French guy. [Benoit Saint Denis]."

Watch Dan Hooker's interview below from 37:25:

Dan Hooker eyes a matchup against the division's elite contenders at International Fight Week

Dan Hooker has fully recovered from the broken arm he sustained last year and is raring to make a return to the octagon as soon as possible.

While the promotion may be targeting his comeback fight for September, the Kiwi is firmly set on pushing to fight at International Fight Week in June.

During a recent interview with Combat TV, 'The Hangman' shared the names of several top-ranked lightweight contenders with whom he would like to share the octagon upon his return. He said this:

"I want to fight in June, I think everyone knows that. International Fight Week, I'll be good to go. Just waiting on the opponent. Obviously I'd want to go up, like anyone. I would fight either [Mateusz] Gamrot or [Rafael] Fiziev."

Watch Dan Hooker's interview below from 0:10:

Poll : Can Dan Hooker push for a UFC title again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion