Dan Ige narrates hilarious weight-cutting incident involving retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov 

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige has shared a funny incident involving recently-retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Russian teammates.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Ige narrated the hilarious weight-cutting story involving Khabib Nurmagomedov. Narrating an incident that took place before Nurmagomedov's fight against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, Ige said that the Russian's teammates gave him the 'stink' eye for drinking water during Nurmagomedov's weight cut.

According to Ige, Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates help him through the weight-cutting process by participating in the same themselves. They believe that if one of them goes through the struggle of a weight-cut, all of them should join in and share that suffering.

So, during a weight-cut, when Nurmagomedov has to go without water, so do his teammates, something Ige apparently didn't know at that time.

Ige took a sip of water and suddenly noticed that all eyes were on him. Although Nurmagomedov didn't see Ige drinking water, his teammates did and weren't really happy about it.

"I'll tell you a funny story. So we were in Brooklyn, and I think it was the Al Iaquinta fight for the title. He's cutting weight, there's 30 scary Russians in the room. I'm the only non-Russian guy, you know, non-Russian speaker, and I'm in there while he's cutting weight. I took a sip of water and 30 guys whipped their head at me, and I knew right away I wasn't supposed to be drinking that water. Khabib didn't see it, thank god. I'm sure he would have forgiven me, but I threw the water. I'm sorry, Khabib," recalled Ige.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has well and truly moved on from the fight game

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now officially retired from MMA after amassing a perfect 29-0 record.

He announced his retirement in the immediate aftermath of his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, there was still speculation surrounding his retirement, as UFC president Dana White had claimed that the Russian would fight again.

However, all doubts surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov's future were recently put to rest, as Dana White himself announced that the Dagestani fighter is now officially retired.

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021