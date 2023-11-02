"Dana is a smart businessman" - Francis Ngannou’s coach teases potential UFC x PFL showdown for Jon Jones fight

A potential clash between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones is still on the cards according to Eric Nicksick, the coach of 'The Predator'.

During Ngannou's reign as UFC champion, there were hopes that he would welcome 'Bones' back to the octagon following Jones' three-year hiatus. But the bout never materialized and Jon Jones only returned to competition after Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC.

Ngannou and Jones have both fought since, with 'Bones' being crowned the UFC heavyweight champion after submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 this past March.

More recently, 'The Predator' took on Tyson Fury in a much-anticipated crossover boxing clash, which proved to be a much more competitive fight than many expected.

Ngannou's showing against Fury has made him the "most wanted man in combat sports" according to some figures, including Ariel Helwani, and potential fights with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have been mentioned.

But according to Eric Nicksick, a fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones could certainly still take place. He recently appeared on The MMA Hour, where he shared the following:

"Give yourself the opportunity to cross-promote. Do a PFL x UFC and let's put the baddest man on the planet up against the other one... Everybody wins at the end of the day... possibly even the UFC."

He continued:

"I think anything is possible. I think Dana and the UFC are smart businessmen, and if the business is right, the money is right, the logistics are right, I think you set your ego aside and make it happen."

Watch the video below from 17:10:

Francis Ngannou's manager on what lies ahead for 'The Predator'

Following Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury last weekend, the combat sports world is at the feet of 'The Predator'.

Ngannou was expected to be dominated by the WBC champion, given that it was the former UFC champion's professional boxing debut. But instead, fans were treated to a competitive fight, with Ngannou even managing to drop 'The Gypsy King' with a left hook in the third round..

Following Francis Ngannou's performance against Fury, a potential boxing match with Anthony Joshua has been mentioned by the British fighter's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Another heavyweight boxing star, Deontay Wilder, has also been discussed as a potential suitor for Ngannou. However, according to PFL founder Donn Davis, the clash could happen in a hybrid MMA fight.

Ngannou's manager, Marquel Martin, recently appeared on The MMA Hour, where he shared the following update on his future:

"I think we will see him again in Q1 [2024]. Whether that's with his partners at the PFL or a hybrid of some sort. I think all options are on the table..."

