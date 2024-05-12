Dana White clears up confusion about Jon Jones calling for a clash with Alex Pereira suggestions 

Jon Jones recently began entertaining the idea of fighting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira upon his return from injury. His comments were heavily criticized by fans, who felt he was trying to further avoid a clash with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones' next fight has been the source of much frustration for fans, with the majority calling for him to face Aspinall. Outside of his comments about fighting Pereira, 'Bones' has remained steadfast that his return bout will be against Miocic.

Following UFC St. Louis, which took place on May 11, UFC CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media, where he was asked to clarify Jones' interest in fighting 'Poatan'.

White said:

"Yeah, it's Stipe [next]. I think Jon's just asking, 'Who do you like? What do you think?' Kind of just feeling it out, seeing what people think. But he knows he's fighting Stipe."

Watch Dana White discuss Jon Jones' comments below from 4:05:

'Bones' was scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last year, but suffered a torn pectoral tendon several weeks before fight night and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Losing to Tom Aspinall could change Jon Jones' status as MMA's GOAT, says Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones is widely viewed as the best mixed martial artist of all time, having dominated almost every opponent put in front of him throughout his career. But according to his former opponent, Daniel Cormier, a defeat to interim champion Tom Aspinall could change his public perception.

Jones is assumed to be fighting Stipe Miocic when he returns from his injury, but should he defeat the former heavyweight champion, a clash with Aspinall will more than likely take place.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'DC' explained why a defeat against the Brit could change the career of 'Bones', saying this:

"If he loses to Aspinall, people will start to question if he is that guy. That's how it works. That's how it works. For so long, there was never a question that Anderson Silva was also going to be considered the greatest of all time. He starts getting beaten towards the end of his career... Had he not started losing those fights, he would have been sat right by Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre, if not above them [on the GOAT list]."

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview below from 27:10: