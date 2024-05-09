"Whatever comes next comes next" - Jon Jones goes all in to back "pretty clear decision" to fight Stipe Miocic

Now back in the gym after recovering from pectoral surgery, Jon Jones is intent on returning to fight Stipe Miocic. Despite Tom Aspinall winning the interim title at UFC 295, Jones believes the "clear decision" for him is a legacy fight with the former heavyweight champion.

In a series of tweets on May 9, Jones explained his thoughts, stating a fight with Aspinall would "completely disregard" all the months of work he has put into preparing for Miocic. 'Bones' also took a shot at Aspinall, calling the Brit a "potential hype train that may not even be around in three years."

Jones tweeted:

"I'm in the middle of a pretty clear decision... stick to exact and original plans and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I've put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years. I am not changing my plans for anyone... Whatever comes next comes next."

Expand Tweet

Jones was initially scheduled to fight Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 but withdrew roughly one month before the scheduled date after tearing his pectoral in sparring. The original co-main event bout between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka was promoted to the new main event and Aspinall was brought in on short notice to face Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title in the new penultimate fight.

Since the event, however, Jones has made no intention to unify the heavyweight belts with his eyes set on a defense of his title against Miocic, who has not fought since 2021.

Jon Jones confirms his plans to retire after fighting Stipe Miocic

Confirming his desire to face Stipe Miocic was not the only tweet Jon Jones sent out on May 9, as the heavyweight champion re-stated his decision to likely retire after his next fight.

'Bones' claimed fans in the "UK have convinced themselves" that he is scared of Tom Aspinall but disregarded the proposition, stating he would have made the same career decisions if Sergei Pavlovich had won the interim title at UFC 295. He wrote:

"I was talking about retirement after Stipe way before there was an intern champion announced. I would literally be in the same exact position if Sergei would had one. I love how the UK have convinced themselves I’m afraid of their intern champion,opens me up to a whole new fan base.They all know who the actual champion is".

Expand Tweet

Despite his recent claims of planning to retire, Jones also tweeted out his interest in potentially facing light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a future title defense.