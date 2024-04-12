Dana White dismisses speculation about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight announcement at UFC 300 press conference

There were rumors circulating that Dana White would announce the official date for Conor McGregor's bout with Michael Chandler at the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference. White, however, was quick to dismiss that idea when it was brought up.

When asked by renowned MMA journalist John Morgan, the UFC CEO was quick to pour cold water on any talk of big announcements during the press conference. Furthermore, he urged fans of the sport not to be so easily swayed by rumors circulating on the internet. He said:

"Don't believe anything you read on the internet."

Check out Dana White dismissing rumors of a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight announcement (0:09):

Expand Tweet

The delay behind McGregor's UFC return has continued to be a source of frustration for both the fans, as well as the two fighters themselves. Chandler, who has been chomping at the bit to face McGregor, has implored 'The Notorious' to do everything in his power to return to the octagon in time for their fight.

Even promoters from other sports, like boxing's Eddie Hearn, urged the UFC to offer McGregor whatever the Irishman may be asking for at the negotiating table.

However, as things now stand, it appears that all parties involved have resolved whatever issues they were facing prior. If Chandler is to be believed, an agreement for a summer bout has been reached. Unfortunately, there is still no official announcement.

Conor McGregor was booted from UFC 200

Years ago, Conor McGregor was slated to headline UFC 200, which was MMA's marquee event for 2016. However, a disagreement with the UFC over his media obligations prompted the promotion to pull him from the card.

Expand Tweet

'The Notorious' was of the mind that he ought to be allowed to focus solely on his preparation for his rematch with Nate Diaz, to whom he had previously lost in a stunning upset. The UFC, however, maintained that no one, not even McGregor, was exempt from their media obligations and made an example out of him.

Poll : Was it the best time to announce Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion