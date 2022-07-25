"Dana White - get your guys ready" - Eagle FC fighter issues warning to UFC roster, says he's coming for them soon 

Eagle FC bantamweight champion Renat Khavlov had a message for UFC president Dana White after his recent title defense against Ramazan Amaev. Khavlov warned White to prepare his fighters as he is coming for them soon. The Dagestani fighter said in his post-fight interview:

"In conclusion, I'll say... Dana White- get your guys ready. I'll come for them soon."

Khavlov also stated that he is taking career advice from former UFC lightweight king and Eagle FC chief Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle FC bantamweight champ seems focused on heading to the USA to create headlines on the world stage:

“Khabib gave a little praise, but I need to make it to America. I need to put in more work. I’ll rest for a week or two, like Khabib said, then right back to the gym. I’m ready to go to America. I’m sure I’ll destroy everyone there.”

Khavlov was the Gorilla FC bantamweight champ when Khabib Nurmagomedov took over the promotion in 2020, renaming it Eagle FC. Khavlov's recent third-round TKO win over Ramazan Amaev at Eagle FC 48 marks his third successful title defense at bantamweight, extending his win streak to six.

Watch Khavlov's post-fight interview below:

Eagle FC president believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is pushing for his fighters to get UFC signings in every meeting with Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken up new roles of coach and MMA promoter since hanging up his gloves in 2020. While Nurmagomedov continues to scoop up disgruntled UFC fighters, 'The Eagle' has made it clear that he is not competing with the big leagues yet.

Eagle FC president Shamil Zavurov claims Nurmagomedov is likely trying to get UFC signings for his fighters every time he meets Dana White. Zavurov also claimed that EFC has no intentions of holding back talents and tries to push them to the biggest stage instead. Zavurov told the media after an Eagle FC event last year:

"They discuss it every time they meet. I believe that at every meeting Khabib will try to get some of our top fighters signed to the UFC. We have an oral agreement with our fighters that if they prove themselves in our league we will push to get them signed to the UFC. Nobody will hold them in EFC." h/t RT Sport

