"There's s**t that goes on here everyday" - Dana White on whether the UFC will cut Jon Jones after latest arrest

Over the course of his storied career in combat sports, Jon Jones has frequently found himself on the wrong side of the law. As a result of which, Jones' future in the promotion is in question. Dana White recently opened up about the possibility of cutting Jones from the UFC after his latest run-in with the law.

The UFC supremo asserted that the promotion was looking to await updates from law enforcement organizations before making any rash decisions. However, he also revealed that they have to deal with a lot of similar issues while working with high-profile athletes.

While in conversation with the media at the Dana White Contender Series 41 post-fight event, White touched upon the situation with Jon Jones, saying:

“I got 650 guys… there’s sh*t that goes on here every day. It’s the fight business, man. Every day we got stuff going on, stuff that you don’t know about that we deal with on a daily basis. You guys just hear about the sh*t that ends up in the media. So, it’s what we do. We’ll see how this thing plays out legally with him, and we’ll go from there.”

Should the UFC part ways with Jon Jones?

Jon Jones has been one of, if not the most, controversial fighters in the UFC. A seemingly never-ending rap sheet of transgressions overshadows his achievements inside the octagon.

Dating back to 2012, some of the biggest scandals that have seen Jon Jones in the thick of things include DWIs, hit-and-runs, battery charges, and more. Apart from these legal issues, failed drug tests have truly marred the record that he has put together in the UFC.

One would imagine that the UFC is keen on retaining 'Bones' due to his star power and potential to generate a significant amount of money. However, the former light heavyweight champion has been out of active contention since his last fight against Dominick Reyes in 2020.

Jon Jones has been gearing up for a move to the heavyweight division for the first time in his career, aiming to fight in the second quarter of 2022. That said, given the current charges and legal proceedings, it remains to be seen how it all plays out.

