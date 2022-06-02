"It was very, very hard on me"- Dana White on the immediate aftermath of UFC being sold to Endeavor  

Dana White recently reminisced about the aftermath of the UFC being sold to Endeavor.

In July 2016, a global sports and entertainment company named Endeavour Group purchased a majority stake in the UFC parent company Zuffa from the Fertitta brothers. However, The American holding company purchased the remaining shares last year and now owns 100% of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano News: Endeavor Group is buying the remaining 49.9% of the UFC they don't already own.



Dana White said the UFC is "probably worth around $9 billion or $10 billion" last year. News: Endeavor Group is buying the remaining 49.9% of the UFC they don't already own.Dana White said the UFC is "probably worth around $9 billion or $10 billion" last year.

While appearing on a recent episode of BLOCK Party, Dana White was asked about how he felt after Endeavour successfully acquired a 100% stake in the promotion from its parent company Zuffa, founded by the Fertitta brothers.

In response, the UFC boss revealed how hard it was for him initially, but soon this fell into its place and it ended up "working really well" for White.

Speaking to hosts Adam Catterall and Nick Peet, White had this to say:

"It was very, very hard on me, you know. I don't know about the Fertittas. I think, you know, I think they definitely miss it now. But, yeah, it was very, very hard on me but I ended up... you know, it all ended up working out really well for me so... I stayed on and I'm still one of the owners and... yeah so not a bad deal."

You can check out Dana White's appearance on the recent episode of BLOCK Party below:

Dana White plans for second UFC London event

After a stellar show at the UFC London event earlier this year, UFC President Dana White is planning another return to London on July 23. The event will be headlined by heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

A middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson is also on the cards. Additionally, Paddy Pimblett is also scheduled to take on Jordan Leavitt in an intriguing lightweight battle.

This will be the second UFC London event of the year, with the first one being held on March 19 at the O2 Arena. The UFC President was recently all praise for the UFC London event and even said that he felt bad for the MMA fans who didn't get a chance to attend it.

Speaking to BT Sport in a recent interview, White said:

"I was so happy I went to that show man. It was such a cool experience. I felt bad for people who didn't go to that show. The fans in the UK were so fun. The energy, the buzz, the excitement that night was off the charts," White said.

You can check out White's interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far