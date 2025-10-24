  • home icon
  Dana White issues one-line answer to question about potential Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira super fight, fans react: "Tom better not lose lol"

Dana White issues one-line answer to question about potential Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira super fight, fans react: "Tom better not lose lol"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 24, 2025 07:07 GMT
Dana White
Dana White's (left) comments offers renewed hope for potential Tom Aspinall (middle) vs. Alex Pereira (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

It's no secret that Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight is an idea Dana White is not a fan of. However, 'Poatan' vs. Tom Aspinall appears something the UFC head honcho might entertain down the line. White's recent comments on the topic have the fans talking.

With UFC 321 hours away, TNT Sports' Adam Catterall, who maintains a close friendship with the heavyweight champion, asked White if a super fight between Aspinall and Pereira would be something he'd sign off on. White responded:

"Anything is possible. I mean, anything is possible. I, you know, I don't really like looking down that far and talk about the light heavyweight champion moving up, but I don't know. We'll see how things play out at the end of this Saturday, obviously, and then [at] the end of this year as far as Pereira goes." [4:09 minutes into the interview]
Fans have been clamoring for 'Poatan' to make the jump to heavyweight for a historic title shot in a third weight class, and White's comments were music to their ears, with many taking to social media to note their thoughts and opinions.

Check out Dana White's comments about the possibility of a Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira bout below:

@fau1in wrote:

"Tom better not lose lol."

@SlipsterOG proclaimed:

"One thing's for sure... Alex's next fight will be at HW. Bookmark this and put a stamp on it."

@Fight_Talk_ chimed in:

"All the Chama in the world won’t be enough to stop a healthy Tom at heavyweight."

Check out a few more responses below:

Tom Aspinall gets 100% real about a potential fight against Alex Pereira

Although Tom Aspinall is the UFC heavyweight champion, he doesn't take Alex Pereira any less of a threat despite their size disparity. The Briton, in fact, considers the light heavyweight kingpin as one of the most dangerous fighters on the promotion's roster.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, when the topic switched to Pereira, the 32-year-old welcomed the challenge, highlighting that he would approach a bout against 'Poatan' as one of the toughest fights of his career:

"My opinion, if I fight Alex Pereira, that's going to be one of the toughest fights of my career, and I'll be treating it that way. I think he is really, really one of the most dangerous guys on the UFC roster. The guy is an elite striker, absolutely elite, and his grappling is improving as well. I can't say enough good things about Alex Pereira; he is amazing."
