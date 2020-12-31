Dana White and Jon Jones are on much better terms after a 'really good phone conversation'

After having what he called 'a really good phone conversation', UFC President Dana White says he and Jon Jones are in much better terms.

White appeared on a recent episode of the Shout! The Buffalo Football Podcast, and talked a little bit of MMA with hosts Matt Parino and Ryan Talbot. One of the topics they touched on was an update on future heavyweight Jon Jones.

White shared that Jones is currently in a better place now than he has been before, and that he's excited to return to action:

"I think he’s in a much better place than he has been, I think mentally, emotionally, whatever it might be, he’s in a much better place, so we had a really good phone conversation. He’s taking some time off, he’s excited to come back, he’s excited to fight again. This is one of those sports where you’ve got to be a hundred percent in, in every way that you can be in to want to do this, and I think he’s there now."

Dana White and Jon Jones haven't always had the smoothest of relationships. Earlier this year, White and Jones were clearly at odds with each other regarding pay. If White and Jones have indeed hashed things out, that is definitely a good sign for UFC fans.

Dana White gives his take on Jon Jones' status as one of the all-time greats

Dana White says Jon Jones is already one of the all-time greats

For many members of the mixed martial arts community, Jon Jones will go down in history as one of the best ever. UFC President Dana White is among those who think so.

Responding to a question about Jones' place among the all-time greats, White stated that it is hard to dispute the long-time light heavyweight champion's accomplishments:

Advertisement

"Jones, he’s already there. You’re always going to have detractors and people that, you know…it’s hard to dispute Jones. Look at long he’s been doing it. The one loss on his record is not a loss, it was a screw-up by a really bad referee who shouldn’t have been in there, and that was at a time when the Nevada Commission was very weak. The guy is literally undefeated, he’s beaten a who’s who[list], and now he’s gonna move up to heavyweight. and if he continues to win fights at heavyweight, it’s hard to deny Jon Jones."

Jon Jones became the youngest UFC champion in history back in 2011, when he beat Shogun Rua for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Jones has since set numerous UFC records, including most wins in title fights and most successful title defenses in history (tied with Demetrious Johnson.) If Jon Jones can achieve success in the heavyweight division as well, then there would be no denying his spot as possibly the best of all time.