Dana White expressed his frustration towards Jared Gordon for withdrawing from UFC Vegas 74 at the last moment, citing a shocking revelation of a concussion just two days before the scheduled fight against Jim Miller.

During the media day for UFC Vegas 74, the lightweight veteran caused a stir when he acknowledged having sustained a concussion during his no-contest fight against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71.

'Flash' was removed from his scheduled fight just one day before the event, leading to his replacement by newcomer Jesse Butler. Addressing the issue during the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 74, Dana White expressed his discontentment with Jared Gordon's situation. The UFC president remarked:

"When you come in here on press day, and you announce that you had a concussion six weeks ago, and you healed yourself from the concussion, you’re done. We’re not going to let you fight with a [concussion]; yeah, we pulled them because he should have told us that six weeks ago."

He added:

"You should have shown at least the company and your opponent some respect, and at least did that six weeks ago. You’re not a f*cking doctor. You didn’t cure yourself from a concussion. You have to be honest when you get injuries."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White reveals fight between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda prompted him to hurry backstage

The co-main event clash between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda at UFC Vegas 74 captivated Dana White to the extent that he hurried backstage after the fight concluded.

Both fighters showcased their skills, delivering an exhilarating performance that thrilled the fans. Despite both men having their shining moments in the bout, it was 'Bruce Leeroy' who ultimately secured the victory, impressing the judges and earning their unanimous decision after an intense 15 minutes of action. Caceres and Pineda received an extra $50,000 as part of the 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

During the post-fight press conference, White revealed that he eagerly made his way backstage immediately after the fight concluded to personally speak with both fighters:

"I f*cking ran back there after that fight to talk to both of those guys. I mean when you look at the f*cking bodyshots that he took in that fight and stayed in there, I mean how f*cking tough is he, number one and how good did Caceres look." [3:00 onwards]

Check out Dana White's post-fight press conference below:

