To speculate is stupid - Dana White on Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy

Dana White recently revealed his thoughts on a Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy bout.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, White discussed the prospects of a possible bout between McGregor and Nate Diaz. The UFC president stated that the Irishman's comeback to the octagon remains questionable and any rumors about his next opponent should be discounted for the time being.

Speaking about a possible fight between Nate Diaz and the former UFC double champion, Dana White said:

"I think Conor will be back this summer. I don't know if Conor will be back this summer. Um... that's all gonna depend on how Conor's leg heals and a million other things that could happen between now and summer. So...to speculate is even stupid. I just stopped doing that. When Conor McGregor calls me and says,'I'm ready to go full bore and start training a hundred percent', then we start talking about what's possible for Conor."

Watch Dana White's full interview below:

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz first squared off at UFC 196, where Diaz defeated the Irishman via submission. However, 'The Notorious' avenged his loss at UFC 202 via a majority decision against the Stockton native.

McGregor has been out of action since July 2021 after suffering a leg injury at UFC 264 during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, Diaz's last fight was against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Although the Stockton native stunned 'Rocky' in the final round, he ended up losing the fight by unanimous decision.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC263 NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND 😳 #UFC263 https://t.co/n6oUBiO9ro

Dustin Poirier claims he is ready to take on Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier hinted in a recent tweet that he is prepared to face Nate Diaz. Although 'The Diamond' did not mention a name, it is speculated that the tweet was aimed at the Stockton native.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Poirier wrote:

"I'm gonna fight your a**."

The Diamond @DustinPoirier I'm gonna fight your ass I'm gonna fight your ass

A showdown between Diaz and Dustin Poirier was initially set for UFC 230, back in 2018. However, the bout never came to fruition. As a result, both fighters accused each other of backing down from the fight.

'The Diamond' was slammed by Diaz for pulling out of the fight due to a long-standing hip issue. Poirier, on the other hand, stated that Diaz's UFC contract predicament was the reason the bout was called off.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier

#facts twitter.com/doughty_danny/… Brian Doughty @doughty_danny @DustinPoirier So Nate didn’t want to fight u doubt that @DustinPoirier So Nate didn’t want to fight u doubt that He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know#facts twitter.com/doughty_danny/…

The two fighters got into another back-and-forth on Twitter after rumors of a possible fight surfaced last year. However, no official confirmation has been given by the UFC as of now.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never https://t.co/w5ly9o3m6y

Also Read Article Continues below

Both fighters appear eager to resolve their feud in the octagon once and for all. Furthermore, considering that Diaz has only one fight left on his UFC contract, the Stockton native will hope to make a resounding statement in his next outing.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by David Andrew