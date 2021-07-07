Dana White gives update on negotiations with Jon Jones' new manager

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on negotiations between the company and Jon Jones’ new manager Richard Schaefer.

Back at the end of May, Jon Jones announced that he had retained the services of Richard Schaefer. He has been in the combat sports mix for many years now and has worked alongside some of the biggest names, firmly establishing himself as one of the best managers this game has ever seen.

In an interview with TheMacLife, Dana White has spoken about where things are currently at with Schaefer and Jon Jones.

Speaking about his discussion with Schaefer, Dana White said:

“Yeah, Richard Schaefer came in here and met with us. We had a good discussion and I think that we educated him a lot on how this business runs and how it works."

He also spoke about Jon Jones' return to the octagon, saying:

“I haven’t heard anything since he left so I don’t know where they are with that, and realistically Jon said he’s not fighting until next year anyway, so.”

Will Jon Jones return this year?

MMA fans know that Jon Jones comes with a great deal of baggage, but they also know that he's one of the greatest of all time. We're talking about the best light heavyweight fighter in the sport's history. Jon Jones has also been willing to test himself on the biggest stage.

You don't have to like Jon Jones or Dana White to realize that there are some issues at play with regards to fighter pay. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as if Schaefer has been able to make much of a difference just yet.

