"It's going to be a good card" - Dana White promises to add a "few more fights" to lackluster UFC 279 line-up

Dana White has vowed to add more fights to the underwhelming UFC 279 fight card to be held on September 10 in Las Vegas.

In a press conference after Dana White's Contender Series 50, the 53-year-old admitted that he has been working on adding another fight to the card to be main-evented by Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout. He said:

"Yes, working on it today. We're going to throw a few more fights, not one. Yeah, it's going to be a good card."

Other fights on the UFC 279 card include middleweight Denis Tiuliulin, who aims to record his first UFC win by beating Jamie Pickett. Johnny Walker squares off against Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight clash, while Shamil Abdurakhimov of Russia takes on rising star Jailton Almeida. In a newly added fight, Jake Collier will take on the always-energetic Chris Barnett in the heavyweight division.

In the women's divisions, Melissa Martinez makes her UFC debut against Elise Reed in a strawweight fight. At the same time, No.4 ranked bantamweight Irene Aldana sets her sights on a title opportunity hoping for a win over Macy Chiasson.

The main event of the evening sees undefeated No.3-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev battle Nate Diaz in what will be the last fight of the Stockton native's UFC contract. Chimaev is 5-0 since debuting in the UFC and poses a serious threat to the veteran, who last won a fight back in 2019, beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Watch Dana White talk about the UFC 279 card below:

Khamzat Chimaev's coach has major concern ahead of UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

'Borz' is coming off a victory against Gilbert Burns in a 'Fight of the Year' contender at UFC 273 in June. But now, Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael is wary of one particular aspect ahead of the blockbuster fight.

In a new interview with The Mac Life, Michael expressed his concern for Chimaev becoming a victim of mind-games:

"My main concern is that he doesn't get sucked into this 'Who's the toughest? Who's the baddest guy on the streets?' and who's this and who's that. Just win your fights. That's the toughest guy, the guy that wins their fights. That's the toughest guy, I think. You shouldn't get sucked into these mind games, because these guys are young stallions."

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. https://t.co/jfAtzfakaU

While Chimaev finished his first four opponents in the UFC with relative ease, the fight against Gilbert Burns pushed him to his limit. However, 'Borz' managed to edge a close unanimous decision win.

Watch Andreas Michael talk about Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279 below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari