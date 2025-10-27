Dana White provides update on Nasrat Haqparast after scary head kick KO

Dana White addressed the condition of Nasrat Haqparast following his frightening knockout loss to Quillan Salkilld at UFC 321. He reassured that the lightweight was healthy after a tense few minutes inside the octagon.

The fight ended midway through the opening round when Salkilld landed a precise right high kick that dropped Haqparast immediately. The bout was a late addition to the card.

Yet, Salkilld capitalized on the moment with a perfectly executed strike that connected flush on Haqparast’s temple. The Moroccan-born fighter fell face-first to the canvas and lay motionless as officials and medical staff rushed in.

Haqparast’s coach, Firas Zahabi, and UFC staff attended to him while Salkilld waited quietly in his corner. Everyone was relieved when Haqparast managed to get back on his feet and was escorted out of the cage for further evaluation.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, White confirmed that Haqparast was responsive and stable. He said:

"Yeah, he’s good, we literally got [the update on Haqparasat] walking through the door. I mean, I don’t know if he’s good, but he’s healthy. He’s very upset, but he’s healthy."

Check out Dana White's comments below (37:15):

Dana White talks Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane no-contest at UFC 321

Dana White expressed frustration over the anticlimactic ending to the heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. The fight ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke from Gane.

The incident occurred early in the bout, leaving Aspinall unable to continue after his vision was compromised. White confirmed that Aspinall was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but suffered no major injury. Despite the disappointment, the UFC boss stated that a rematch is inevitable.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, he said:

“I feel the way everybody feels. Great showing, shi*ty ending. I think that after the [Jon] Jones fight, a lot of people wrote Ciryl Gane off. He looked damn good tonight. It looked like we were in for a few rounds, and it was going to be a good fight."

He added:

“Total pain in the a*s, but yes [we’ll book the rematch]. They’re both in shape, other than whatever’s wrong with his eye. Both guys are not injured. As soon as possible.”

