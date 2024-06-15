Dana White reportedly promises "life-changing" consequences for Ikram Aliskerov if he manages to beat Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Ikram Aliskerov claimed Dana White told him his life would change if he emerges victorious against Robert Whittaker.

Later today, June 15, UFC Vegas 93 will take place inside the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aliskerov was supposed to fight in the co-main event against Antonio Trocoli before he received an unexpected phone call to replace Khamzat Chimaev against number three-ranked Whittaker next week.

Chimaev pulled out of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event on June 22 due to a severe illness. The UFC reportedly reached out to several other top-ranked middleweights who turned down the opportunity, leading to Aliskerov stepping up and accepting the chance to skyrocket his status in the middleweight division.

Ikram Aliskerov recently did an interview with Sport24 and had this to say about what Dana White told him, which was transcribed by Red Corner MMA:

"If you win, it will change your life."

Ikram Aliskerov made his UFC debut in May 2023 after earning his contract on 'Dana White's Contender Series.' Since then, the 31-year-old Russian middleweight has emerged as a potential future contender by securing first-round knockouts against Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves.

Where would Ikram Aliskerov stand in the UFC middleweight division with Robert Whittaker win?

Ikram Aliskerov is unranked in the UFC middleweight division. With that said, a win against former champion and top contender Robert Whittaker would drastically change his status in a weight class lacking title contenders.

Although it's unconfirmed, middleweight king Dricus du Plessis is expected to defend his throne against Israel Adesanya on August 17 at UFC 305. Unless there's a controversial result, the winner of Du Plessis vs Adesanya was supposed to fight either Khamzat Chimaev or Whittaker.

Aliskerov vs Whittaker likely won't have the same title shot implications as the original UFC Saudi Arabia main event. Nonetheless, the unranked Russian could solidify a number one contender matchup with an impressive win or jump the line entirely with a violent finish against 'The Reaper.'

As for Whittaker, a win against Aliskerov should make him the number one middleweight contender. Heading into UFC Saudi Arabia, the Aussie former champion is coming off a unanimous decision win against Paulo Costa.