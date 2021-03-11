Dana White reveals his favorite performer in the UFC

According to Dana White, Conor McGregor is the best performer in the UFC. The UFC president said McGregor's showmanship is why he likes to watch the Irishman perform over any other UFC fighter.

'The Notorious' is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the world of combat sports. His ability to sell the fights, plus his boisterous persona, makes him a fascinating figure among the fans, which White seems to agree with.

White recently made an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where he was asked which UFC fighter he likes to watch perform the most. White replied:

"I mean it's hard not to say, Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor comes out and puts on a show, the world goes crazy, the whole world is buzzing when that guy fights," said White.

The UFC president was also convinced by the idea of Conor McGregor being the best performer in the promotion's history. White further acknowledged the Dubliner's immense contribution to UFC's PPV and gate revenues.

Conor McGregor has headlined UFC's four highest-selling PPV events

Conor McGregor has consistently been a part of UFC's highest-selling events

Conor McGregor's success on the box-office charts reflects his massive popularity in the realm of combat sports. He has headlined eight consecutive UFC PPV events, while being part of the promotion's four highest-selling shows.

McGregor's clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 garnered 1,317,000 PPV buys - a promotional record in 2016. That didn't last long, as five months later, both men came to blows again at UFC 202, in which the Irishman avenged his loss. The event sold more than 1,600,000 PPV buys.

McGregor's fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 sold a whopping 2,400,000 PPV buys, which continues to remain the highest-selling UFC event to date. His most recent bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 also reportedly sold 1,600,000 buys.

ESPN+ registered around 1.2 million PPV buys for Saturday's UFC 257, sources say. SBJ Media is live: 🔒https://t.co/o6WhouUubY🔒 pic.twitter.com/9ahOJLDMKM — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 26, 2021

The 33-year-old fighter is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered against 'The Diamond' at UFC 257. McGregor and Poirier have both made it clear that they are interested in settling their rivalry with a trilogy fight, which according to Dana White, is going to happen soon.