Dana White reveals why he met Floyd Mayweather and RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara

UFC president Dana White recently made news when he appeared in a picture alongside Floyd Mayweather and RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara. The image was posted to social media and made news all around the world.

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dana White was asked how the picture came about. White replied, saying -

"Well, Floyd hit me up and asked me to swing by his house on my way home. He lives like one neighborhoood over from me. I went over there and Sakakibara was there, and you know, Floyd had a deal going on. I wouldn't say that he was looking for me... I don't know. Listen, I shouldn't even get into this, you know? Floyd asked me to come by, yeah."

Okamoto asked if Mayweather called White over to be involved in anything the boxer is currently doing, to which Dana White replied -

"Yeah, he and I are going to end up doing something eventually. I don't know what, but, I didn't see this whole silliness going on right now. I didn't see that coming. When he gets through this thing [we'll probably do something together]."

The silliness Dana White is referring to is the scheduled exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul. The two are set to lock horns on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

At the media day of the event, Floyd Mayweather got into an altercation with Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' stole Mayweather's hat and tried to make a run for it, eventually getting cornered by the boxer's bodyguards.

Jake Paul did make it to far running away with Floyd Mayweather ‘s hat. pic.twitter.com/xt66oCr8Z4 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 6, 2021

You can watch Dana White's full interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Dana White and Floyd Mayweather have joined forces before:

UFC president Dana White teamed up with 'Money' for the boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The fight, which was Mayweather's 50th and final professional boxing bout, is the second-highest selling pay-per-view (PPV) event of all time with 4.3 million buys.

'Money' finished 'Notorious' via 10-round TKO to retire undefeated.

Dana White and Floyd Mayweather ran into each other at a basketball game in 2019 and ended up making plans to work together in 2020. However, the pandemic ensued and evidently shelved those plans.