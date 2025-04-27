Dana White shares honest take on the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall situation: "Everything you hear is bullsh*t" 

Dana White has doubled down on his stance regarding the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight, with the UFC CEO remaining adamant that the fight will come to fruition. Jones currently holds the 'undisputed' heavyweight title, whilst the Mancunian has laid claim to the interim title.

With 'Bones' sharing little interest in facing the interim champion, he has been accused of "ducking" the 32-year-old. Jones is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter in history, and he believes that beating Aspinall would not improve his resume or add to his legacy at all.

Despite the New York native's stance on facing Aspinall, the matchup remains one of the most sought-after from a fan perspective.

Following UFC Kansas City, which took place on April 26, White appeared in front of the MMA media. In footage of the media scrum posted on X by @jedigoodman, the promotion's CEO was asked if there was an update on the Jones-Aspinall fight.

He responded:

"Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it... I've said it many times, that's the fight that we want to make this year... Still super confident [that the fight happens]."

Catch Dana White's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

Dana White confirms Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a done deal

Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis' next title challenger will come in the shape of Khamzat Chimaev, as was confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White at the post-event press conference following UFC Kansas City.

There had been much speculation about whether du Plessis vs. Chimaev would take place after rumors emerged that the South African had suffered a broken shin in training.

'Stillknocks' addressed the rumors after several days, clarifying that he was not injured. He also stated that his opponent had been confirmed, but did not share a name.

Du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, was interviewed by Submission Radio shortly after the middleweight champion addressed the injury concerns. Visser stated that they would be fighting Chimaev next, which has now been confirmed as true by the UFC CEO, who said:

"We all know that fight's happening. The du Plessis vs. Khamzat fight. It's happening, it's just not happening at International Fight Week. That fight's done. Just not happening that [weekend]."

Catch Dana White's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:

