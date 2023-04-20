Dana White says UFC is working on adding Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush to UFC 289 card

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter provided an update from Dana White regarding Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush being rescheduled for UFC 289.

Dariush and Oliveira were supposed to fight on May 5 before the latter pulled out with an undisclosed injury. The bout was expected to determine the number one contender in the UFC lightweight division, making it a priority to reschedule instead of scratching the matchup altogether.

Luckily, UFC 289 on June 10 needs a co-main event. There have been rumors that Oliveira vs. Darisuh would fill the slot, but nothing has been confirmed. Bronstster recently had this to say on Twitter about the situation:

“Just spoke with Dana White who said that the UFC are still working on adding the bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush to the UFC 289 card in Vancouver, but it's not a done deal as of yet.”

UFC 289 goes down inside the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Colorado. In the main event, Amanda Nunes looks to defend the women’s bantamweight championship in a trilogy bout against Julianna Pena. The other three matchups expected to be on the main card are Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Michel Pereira, and Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr.

Beneil Dariush opens up about meeting with the UFC

Beneil Dariush was supposed to have a meeting with the UFC before his fight against Charles Oliveira was postponed. As a result, he decided to use the opportunity to discuss a pay raise moving forward. During an interview with Submission Radio, Dariush had this to say about the conversation:

"Initially it was about like a pay rise basically. I was like 'You know, I like the contract you guys gave me, and in my contract if I fight for a title I get paid more, right? And the only reason I'm not fighting for a title is because you guys aren't giving me the title shot. I think I've earned it'. So that was kind of my thing. I was like 'Hey, I, just because of that, I want to basically be paid my purse that I'd get for a title fight'." [1:21-2:12]

Dariush last fought in October 2022 at UFC 280, defeating Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision. ‘Benny’ is riding an eight-fight win streak and hopes to be guaranteed a title shot with a win against ‘Do Bronx.’

Meanwhile, Oliveira’s last Octagon appearance was a loss against Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280. The former UFC champion gained added motivation to regain his throne, which he plans to utilize against Dariush.

Watch Beneil Dariush's interview with Submission Radio below:

