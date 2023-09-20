Dana White shares the likely location for the trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

Dana White has lifted the lid on where Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are likely to face-off for an epic trilogy bout to decide the UFC women's flyweight champion.

The pair went to war in the main event of Noche UFC last weekened, which took place on Mexican Independence Day. With Grasso's Mexican background, the event was a major success, and White revealed that 1.1 million new viewers tuned in to ESPN+ to watch the main event.

The bout ended in controversy after the judges' scorecards read 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47, resulting in a draw. The result meant that Alexa Grasso retained her title, but Dana White assured the media that there would be an immediate trilogy bout.

Valentina Shevchenko suffered a broken thumb during the fight and will require surgery to repair the damage. But the UFC CEO provided an update on her return, and doesn't seem concerned with the length of time she will be out.

Following this week's edition of Dana White's Contender Series, the promotion's chief appeared in front of the media. He was asked what the chances ard that the trilogy bout between Grasso and Shevchenko takes place in Mexico, to which he replied:

"Very good. Yeah, very good."

Dana White reacts to the controversial scoring at Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

The bout was incredibly close and could have gone either way on the scorecards, but the result lead to much controversy. That was not necessarily because Grosso did not deserve to win, but for the way Mike Bell scored the fifth round of the fight.

Bell's decision to award Alexa Grass a score of 10-8 in the final frame confused almost everyone. The two other judges had scored the round 10-9, which seemed to be a far better assessment of the action.

The score of 10-8 also meant that Bell's scorecard read 47-47. Had he awarded Grasso the round 10-9 instead, then Shevchenko would have won via split decision.

See the Noche UFC main event scorecards below:

Following this week's edition of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC CEO appeared in front of the media. He was asked to share his thoughts on Mike Bell's fifth-round scorecard:

"When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I'm like, this guy should be f***ing investigated for this. This is the craziest sh*t I've ever seen in my life. There's a seminar tomorrow with the athletic commission on 10-8 [rounds]."