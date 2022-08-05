"Dana White shi**ing himself rn" - Fans hilariously react to Justin Gaethje backflipping off an empty UFC octagon

Justin Gaethje recently uploaded a video of himself executing his signature backflip from the top of the octagon. 'The Highlight' can be seen backflipping off an empty octagon on this occasion, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Several fans believe that Gaethje's backflip could be a cause for concern for UFC president Dana White. White had previously criticized Michael Chandler for celebrating with an almost botched backflip following his promotional debut victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

According to fans, the UFC boss won't be pleased with 'The Highlight' pulling of such stunts. @kareem.elnashar commented on Gaethje's post:

"Dana White shi**ing himself rn"

Others even shared White's concern regarding the dangerous nature of the celebratory move. While many fans voiced a similar opinion, some couldn't deny how entertaining the celebration was. @still_in_the_game_90 wrote:

"I can understand Dana ^^ but always nice to see"

via @justin_gaethje on Instagram

Chandler was quick to celebrate with a backflip off the octagon after knocking out Dan Hooker on his promotional debut at UFC 257. Unsurprisingly, White did not hide his disapproval of the celebration during the post-fight presser. The UFC president said:

“Do you guys hate the backflips as much as I hate the backflips? It’s just f—king, it’s just — the kid gets his fight in the UFC then does a backflip that looks like it’s going to blow out both f—king ankles, knees, and his spine,” White said. “I just — I don’t get the backflip thing and I don’t like it. Somebody’s going to get f—king hurt doing that.”

Watch White's take on backflip celebrations below:

Justin Gaethje continues to remain silent on Rafael Fiziev's callouts

Justin Gaethje is coming off a first-round submission loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Only 'The Highlight' was eligible to be crowned champion as 'do Bronx' had the belt stripped off him due to a controversial weight miss.

Prior to that, Gaethje scored a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in an iconic battle that won the 'Fight of the Year' 2021. 'The Highlight' has now been called out by surging Kazakh prospect Rafael Fiziev, who believes he will be stylistically suitable for the slugger.

After receiving no response, 'Ataman' doubled up on his callout to Justin Gaethje, rallying for a matchup to determine the 'nose-job' king. Fiziev recently said on The MMA Hour:

“But where is Gaethje? I don’t know why [he hasn’t responded]. I’m wondering why he still doesn’t answer me. He has also injury, same [as me]. We need to know. We need to find out who is the nose job [king], who is better now. But he still says nothing.”

Watch Fiziev's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Currently riding a six-fight win streak, Fiziev is yet to receive a response from 'The Highlight'.

