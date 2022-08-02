"Dance for me boy!" - Fans left in splits after Conor McGregor repeatedly asks Majorcan fan to say "Viva Proper Twelve!"

Conor McGregor recently shared footage of a hilarious interaction with a fan while he was vacationing in Spain. McGregor can be seen sitting on his superyacht and greeting a couple of fans passing by, one of whom claimed to be from Majorca.

'The Notorious' offered to take a picture with the man and bring him some Proper No.12 whiskey if he shouted "Viva Proper 12". McGregor hilariously kept repeating his offer while the fan appeared to be confused due to the obvious language barrier. The Irishman continued to try to get the man to cheer but the interaction ended with the fans taking pictures from below. The former UFC double champ can be heard saying:

"I come down take a picture and bring you some Proper 12. You want some Proper 12? Say Viva la Proper 12. Viva Proper 12! And I give you a bottle. Viva Proper 12, say it!"

The uproarious interaction left UFC fans in splits, inviting reactions on social media. According to a fan, McGregor might as well have asked the Majorcan to dance for him. @vamdb1988 wrote:

"Dance for me boy!"

Others noted that the Majorcan fan had probably missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime primarily due to the language barrier. @jordydg wrote:

"Lucky majorcan guy, next time he should learn the irish accent 😹"

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor fight is bigger than the Irishman's rematch against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has been out of action for a year now, rehabilitating a broken leg from his last fight. The Irishman continues to be a massive draw with no dearth of high-caliber callouts.

Along with callouts from Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, rumors have also emerged of Conor McGregor's potential boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather. YouTuber turned celebrity boxer, Jake Paul, who has posted numerous callouts to 'The Notorious' in the past, also did not shy away from getting into the mix.

'The Problem Child' recently set a weight limit of 175 lbs for a potential outing against McGregor. Paul also claimed that his potential fight against 'The Notorious' is a much bigger fight than the Irishman's potential rematch against Mayweather. The 25-year-old said during a recent appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show:

"Me vs. Conor is a way bigger fight. We know it’s just a money play if they fight. Me vs Conor is way more competitive, there’ll be way more s*** talked, way more entertaining, and it’s the one that everyone really wants. We would both come in at 175lb, it just makes more sense. We're both younger, we're both in the prime of our careers in terms of our notoriety, it just makes sense."

Watch Paul's appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show below:

