Daniel Cormier docks Israel Adesanya in the latest EA Sports UFC 4 ratings adjustment

The latest EA Sports UFC 4 update reassessed several fighters involved at the past two events held by the promotion - UFC Vegas 21 and UFC 259.

Daniel Cormier, the official ratings evaluator for UFC 4, had a hard time figuring out what skills to boost or deduct from some big names like Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, and Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya, the middleweight champion, suffered one of the game's biggest adjustments. Cormier deducted points for takedown defense, clinch grapple, clinch striking, and bottom game skills.

The defeat to Blachowicz at UFC 259 also meant 'The Last Stylebender' left the UFC 4 five-star rating club, as the changes made by 'DC' pushed his overall to four-and-a-half.

Nunes, who is now only accompanied by Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Max Holloway, and Valentina Shevchenko with a five-star rating, had some of her skills pumped after another exemplary defense of her women's featherweight belt.

Blachowicz, who managed to keep his light heavyweight title and prove his worth, got a big re-evaluation from Cormier. The Polish mixed martial artist got his overall striking increased to the max level.

DC also gave Blachowicz extra points for his head movement, clinch grapple, ground striking, and takedown skills, as he made use of all of these attributes during his win over Adesanya.

What were other rating adjustments made in the latest UFC 4 update?

In addition to the big names who fought at UFC 259, Daniel Cormier also reassessed mixed martial artists who competed on the event's undercard and at UFC Vegas 21.

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis, two top UFC heavyweight contenders, had their ratings adjusted following their main event showdown last February.

Even with Blaydes' loss, he still managed to produce some good moments in the fight, which prompted Cormier to add some extra punch speed to his scores. The negative result still meant Blaydes lost half a star overall, leaving him with four.

Meanwhile, Lewis got one of the biggest pumps in the new UFC 4 update. 'DC' decided to improve Lewis' takedown defense, punch power, and ground striking.

According to Cormier's evaluation, Pedro Munhoz's impressive performance against Jimmie Rivera granted him the biggest upgrade at UFC 4.

The Brazilian bantamweight gained seven points on his switch stance skill and four points on punch speed, leading his overall score to four-and-a-half stars.