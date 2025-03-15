Daniel Cormier plays matchmaker for lightweight division, outlines three exciting fights including Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier rematch

Daniel Cormier recently heaped praise on Charles Oliveira and a few other prominent names in the UFC lightweight (155-pound) division. Additionally, 'DC' played matchmaker for the division's elite, proposing three exciting fights including one that features Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Ad

Cormier is an MMA fighter-turned-analyst and commentator, who's a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. A member of California's AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), he's long been a teammate of current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Presently, UFC featherweight (145-pound) champion Ilia Topuria is expected to officially vacate his featherweight belt when Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes clash at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025.

Speculation has abounded that Topuria's upcoming move to lightweight could see him face Makhachev for the lightweight title in a long-awaited grudge match. Alternatively, some feel Topuria might fight a 155-pound contender first rather than facing Makhachev right away.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Also, ex-interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira are considered to be in the title mix at lightweight. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan, who withdrew from his lightweight title fight against Makhachev in January 2025, has also been on a quest to earn a title shot.

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier recently proposed three major fights at lightweight. He suggested that Islam Makhachev could defend his lightweight belt against Ilia Topuria, while Justin Gaethje could fight Arman Tsarukyan to determine the next No.1 contender.

Ad

'DC' further alluded to former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who's hinted that he'd like to face a fellow MMA great in his retirement fight in his native Louisiana in July/August 2025. Cormier implied that Charles Oliveira, who submitted Poirier in December 2021, could rematch him in New Orleans, Louisiana, and earn a title shot:

"Here's what I would suggest. And I'm not a matchmaker. Topuria versus Islam Makhachev. Yes. Book it. Gaethje versus Tsarukyan. Book it. Whoever wins fights Makhachev. That's it, right there. That's it. Topuria gets the shot. Tsarukyan-Gaethje, winner gets a title fight. We're back in line at 155 [pounds]."

Ad

"Oliveira, go down to New Orleans, fight Dustin Poirier. If you win again, you're next after that guy. There it is. That's it. Oliveira fits the bill. Oliveira is a former champion, a big name; he could be the type of guy Poirier would want to fight in his retirement fight," he added.

Check out Daniel Cormier's assessment below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch Cormier's YouTube video below (*comments at 9:14):

Ad

Charles Oliveira's coach hints at potential comeback timeline for 'Do Bronx'

Charles Oliveira last secured a unanimous decision victory in his rematch against Michael Chandler in November 2024. Per Alvaro Colmenero, Oliveira's manager-cum-coach Diego Lima recently addressed his possible comeback timeline. Lima signaled that Ilia Topuria might've negotiated with the UFC for an immediate title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Furthermore, Lima wants a BMF title fight or another high-profile matchup for Charles Oliveira, insinuating that they weren't interested in fights below the championship/elite category. Lima signaled that Oliveira could compete in June during the UFC's International Fight Week and then fight again before 2025 ends. A X post by Colmenero, comprising a comment by Lima, read:

Ad

"Charles wants International Fight Week. He wants to fight twice this year. Fighting on June 28 would give him room to fight again at the end of the year."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.