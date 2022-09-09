"There is a fragment of your life that you never get back" - Daniel Cormier comments on Kamaru Usman's "very weird" description of being knocked out by Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman was shockingly knocked out in brutal fashion by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was his first loss in the UFC after a 15 win streak in his career with the promotion. Despite impressing fans with his tremendous class following the loss, one former fighter had a different take.

Entering UFC 278, Kamaru Usman had only suffered one loss in his professional career, nearly a decade ago in his second professional fight. Following the loss, he shared that he was happy for Leon Edwards, while UFC President Dana White added that Usman informed him that a weight had been lifted. The former pound-for-pound king also stated that he took a nap following the vicious head kick. Daniel Cormier discussed Usman's comments on his 3 Rounds with DC! podcast, stating (starting at the 2:05 mark):

"Kamaru Usman said something the other day that was very weird. He said 'Leon Edwards gave me a 30 minute nap'. Now, guys, this experience is something different and unless you've been knocked out, there's nothing that I could tell you that would make you understand what happens, but there's a different, right? Tai Tuivasa lost this weekend by TKO, but he didn't get knocked out, he's still cognizant, but I have bee on the receiving end of a knockout."

Daniel Cormier continued to share his thoughts on Kamaru Usman's comments while touching on a personal experience of his own, adding:

"When Usman says that he got a 20 minute nap, what he's speaking about guys is the memory loss. There is a fragment of your life that you never get back. It's so crazy. When I fought Jon Jones that second time in Anaheim and he kicked me... my body went all out of control and I fell. He punched me, got the follow-up shots. People gave Joe Rogan a really hard time about the interview and how I was so messed up. Guys, I have no recollection of that. Even today, five years later, I have zero recollection of that interview, I have zero recollection of leaving the octagon. I remember waking up in the ambulance."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Kamaru Usman's remarks below:

Can Kamaru Usman bounce back following first UFC loss?

Kamaru Usman will go down as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time regardless of how he recovers from the loss. However, he is determined to bounce back.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!🤴🏿 #NGHTMR Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR

Despite the tough loss, Usman remains the betting favorite in a potential trilogy matchup. Although Edwards is the current champion, it is hard to argue with the odds, as Usman has shown that he is one of the greatest fighters ever to compete. It was shocking to see him lose, particularly in the fashion that he did, but it would be even more shocking to see him lose two fights in a row.

