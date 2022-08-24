Kamaru Usman surprisingly told Dana White that a weight has been "lifted" after shocking KO loss

Dana White recently revealed that Kamaru Usman felt as though a weight has been lifted off his shoulders since his shocking KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

ESPN @espn @espnmma #UFC278



Still can’t believe Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman last night Still can’t believe Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman last night 😱 @espnmma #UFC278 https://t.co/KFXToBpgfT

Going into this past weekend's pay-per-view, Usman was the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He was also unbeaten in the promotion, riding the second-longest win streak in the history of the famed octagon, behind only former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva.

Usman's devastating loss to Edwards saw him lose his welterweight title, No.1 pound-for-pound status, and his lengthy win streak. In a press conference after DWCS Season 6, Week 5, Dana White said that he spoke to the former champion after his loss and revealed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is content with his situation.

The UFC president said:

"He's in great spirits. Obviously, he wants the rematch bad. But, he said 'I can't tell you, the weight that's been lifted off me. There's a lot of pressure along with the run that he was on, tying and breaking Anderson's [Silva] record. There is all that pressure. He's looking forward to the rematch."

Watch Dana White talk about Kamaru Usman below:

Leon Edwards shocked the world on Saturday night by dethroning Kamaru Usman seven years after their first meeting, when Usman beat his English counterpart via unanimous decision. Now 1-1, the welterweight duo are expected to run it back next year.

At the UFC 278 post-fight presser, Dana White hinted at the possibility of the trilogy fight happening at Wembley Stadium in London.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full video: Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley. #UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley.#UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG https://t.co/JDc7NpKPm1

Chael Sonnen is not certain if Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 will be next

Chael Sonnen believes that an immediate rematch seems unlikely between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. In a recent episode of his podcast, the former UFC fighter claimed that Dana White was on the spot when asked about a trilogy fight.

'The American Gangster' said:

''While I read this headline, and while I watched this clip [Dana White's post-fight interview], and while I'm well aware that I might have missed something, I don't think I have. The headlines said that Dana said this [booking rematch between Edwards and Usman is next], Dana has already spoken about what's going to happen. I didn't see it, I didn't hear it, I also believe that it's not true."

Before UFC 278, Dana White stated that the winner of UFC 279's headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will likely fight for the title next. A fight between Usman and Chimaev has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, but with Edwards' KO victory, the welterweight title picture is unclear.

Sonnen added:

"If I have a pay-per-view I'm moving right now, I don't have a title, but I have built this around a No.1 title contendership and that's exactly what Chimaev vs. Diaz has for us."

Watch Sonnen talk about Usman vs. Edwards 3 below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik