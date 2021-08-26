Darren Till discusses why he is such a 'troll' on social media

UFC middleweight Darren Till is currently preparing to headline UFC Vegas 36 against 185-pound veteran Derek Brunson. A win for Till will likely catapult him right into title contention.

During the buildup to his fight, Darren Till featured in an ESPN interview with UFC commentator John Gooden. One of the topics discussed surrounded that of Till's social media presence. 'The Gorilla' has become notorious for having a controversial Instagram account which has got him into trouble more than once. He had the following to say:

"I think people are just scared to say stuff on social media, like 'he's such a troll, he's such a funny troll, he's just trolling everyone all the time'. You know why I've sort of done that as well now John, obviously I do not care what anyone thinks or says to me."

Whilst this is all true to an extent, Till said it all with a wry smile playing on his face. However, he then stated with a modicum more seriousness that:

"I don't need to be constantly telling people that I'm training hard. I feel like all of us as collective fighters in the UFC, we're all of us training hard. We got to the UFC and we got to the top of the food chain of fighting by training hard and being smart and doing all the right things. So from my point of view... People are gonna get a little bit sick of me just telling everyone how hard I'm training everyday."

Darren Till does appear to have a point here. The social media of the majority of UFC fighters are heavily centered around how hard they are training for their next fight. Till certainly breaks the mold in that regard.

UFC Vegas 36: Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson

The fact that Darren Till is headlining a second card in a row despite coming off a loss, points to the idea that his mentality regarding social media may not be the worst way to go about things.

He faces Derek Brunson, an established top 10 fighter who has shared the octagon with some of the greatest middleweights on the planet. Darren Till had the following to say about his upcoming opponent:

"I know for a fact that I'm going in there and there's no two ways about it, I will be beating Brunson. Like he knows that as well, I think he knows deep down, I think he's scared of me."

You can check out ESPN's full interview with Darren Till below:

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Harvey Leonard