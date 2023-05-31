Conor McGregor has responded angrily to True Geordie, a combat sports pundit, launching a profanity-laden tirade in a now-deleted voice note on Twitter. Former UFC middleweight Darren Till was entertained by McGregor's fiery response and took to Twitter to react to it.

The feud started when True Geordie uploaded a video in which he criticized McGregor's conduct in recent interviews. McGregor retaliated by insulting the YouTuber and told him to stop bringing up the Irishman's name.

True Geordie had implied that the former UFC two-division champion has a problem and accused him of potential drug use. However, McGregor thought the accusations were absurd and was offended by the implied slights. Conor McGregor could be heard saying in the voice note:

"You fat f**k! You little feminine p***y of a thing. Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c**t. I’m, sick of seeing your fat, burnt face. Fat oestrogen head. Oh my god, you can’t understand what I’m saying? You’ve got subtitles under the f***ing thing saying exactly what I’m saying. So, what are you saying? You little fat no-name.”

The tweet has since been deleted, and McGregor has blocked True Geordie.

Darren Till was thoroughly entertained by McGregor's expletive-laden rant about True Geordie and took to Twitter to write:

"Stop 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 f**king golden this."

Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski embroiled in a verbal exchange on Twitter

Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski narrowly missed the opportunity to become a double champion, falling short against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Several fighters today in the UFC are chasing the 'double champ' status ever since Conor McGregor became a simultaneous two-division champion (featherweight and lightweight) at UFC 205.

Volkanovski has, however, taken note of McGregor's recent remarks regarding his pound-for-pound No.1 status. He highlighted the fact that he has competed in more weight classes than McGregor and issued a challenge, proposing that they lock horns in the lightweight division. Volkanovski declared his willingness to combat McGregor at any time, location, and weight.

Most recently, Volkanovski claimed that a potential fight with McGregor would have been "pretty special" considering that the Irishman is a former UFC featherweight champion:

"Conor McGregor in his prime in featherweight division would obviously be the all-time....I’m sure everyone would want to see that right now. If we could make that happen right now, somehow get prime Conor vs. prime Volk, it would be pretty special.”

