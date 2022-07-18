"The UFC's a little bit different" - David Onama surprised at fighters pulling out on a week's notice 

UFC featherweight David Onama is yet to have a normal fight week since making his debut in October 2021.

Onama made is debut on short notice with a move up to lightweight and became the first fighter from Uganda to compete in the UFC. 'Silent Assassin' lost the bout via unanimous decision to Mason Jones.

Returning to featherweight, the 28-year-old's second fight was against Gabriel Benitez. Benitez weighed in at 148lbs and the bout was changed to a catchweight fight. Onama won via TKO in the first round and earned a Performance of the Night bonus.

Following his first victory, the Ugandan was due to step in on short notice again to face Nate Landwehr but the latter subsequently pulled out injured and the bout was scrapped. Onama stepped into the octagon for a third time earlier this month and defeated Garrett Armfield via submission.

Onama was originally meant to face Austin Lingo but Lingo was forced to withdraw due to injury during fight week and was replaced by Armfield.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, 'Silent Assassin' admitted that he found it strange that so many fighters are pulling out of fights despite being in the largest MMA organization in the world:

"The UFC's a little bit different. I would think that fighters in the UFC, I think everybody would take a fight and show up... I'm just here to fight, I don't know why people are pulling out. If you're not sure about the fight man, then don't take the fight."

David Onama wasn't sure he'd get in the finish after tough first round in latest bout

Already tipped as one of the 145lb division's biggest prospects, David Onama admitted he wasn't sure how his recent fight against Garrett Armfield was going to go.

Onama was due to face Austin Lingo but during fight week, Lingo withdrew from the bout injured. UFC newcomer Garrett Armfield was a late replacement and surprised Onama with a closely constested first round before the Ugandan locked in an arm-triangle choke for the victory in the second.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Onama was honest in his assessment of his performance:

"First round my head really wasn't there. I felt like I was being a little lazy, maybe a little nervous... My head really wasn't there man. I didn't know what he was gonna bring. First round for me was to see where he's at... That's why second round I switched up my game a little bit."

The 28-year-old is keen to fight again this year and will be looking to improve on his already impressive two-fight winning run.

