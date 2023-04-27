Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has not fought since losing his title to fierce rival Brandon Moreno in January. Earlier this month, though, it was announced that ‘The God of War’ would be returning at UFC 290.

Figueiredo looked set to face off against the No.9-ranked Manel Kape at the event, which is scheduled for July 8 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Now, though, it appears that the fight has fallen through. According to reports, Figueiredo has been sidelined and removed from UFC 290 due to an eye injury sustained in his fight with Moreno in January.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story by mmafighting.com/2023/4/26/2370… Deiveson Figueiredo out of UFC 290 fight with Manel Kape, still not medically cleared to competeFull story by @guicruzzz Deiveson Figueiredo out of UFC 290 fight with Manel Kape, still not medically cleared to competeFull story by @guicruzzz: mmafighting.com/2023/4/26/2370… https://t.co/s9PW8w4YLF

Unfortunately, this news seemingly hasn’t gone well with Kape. ‘Starboy’ took to his Twitter account to lash out at the Brazilian, labeling him “fat, weak and old” in a wild rant:

“This clown [Figueiredo] gave an interview saying that he was ready to fight in July, he signs the contract and then talks to the doctor asking if he can fight? He should talk to the doctor first and then sign. Bontorin, Alex Perez now this fake champion pull out? The truth is that he’s fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it was not the same, so he ran from the fight.”

マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape @ManelKape

Bontorin,Alex Perez now This fake champion pull out ? This clown @Daico_Deiveson gave an interview saying that he was ready to fight in July, he signs the contract and then talks to the doctor asking if he can fight? He should talk to the doctor first and then sign.Bontorin,Alex Perez now This fake champion pull out ? This clown @Daico_Deiveson gave an interview saying that he was ready to fight in July, he signs the contract and then talks to the doctor asking if he can fight? He should talk to the doctor first and then sign. Bontorin,Alex Perez now This fake champion pull out ?

マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape @ManelKape @Mickmaynard2 The truth is that he's fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it's not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore. The truth is that he's fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it's not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore.

At the time of writing, Kape has not been presented with an alternative opponent for UFC 290, while Deiveson Figueiredo’s actual return date is also unknown.

Given what he said in a recent interview, though, it’s likely that we won’t see ‘The God of War’ until the fall. This was Figueiredo’s statement:

“I’m still injured. I asked for a fight, told my manager I wanted to fight already, but when he gave me the fight and I talked to my physical therapist and my ophthalmologist, [they said] my eyesight is still not 100 percent.”

What happened to Deiveson Figueiredo’s eye at UFC 283?

The last time fans saw Deiveson Figueiredo in action was at UFC 283 on January 23. The Brazilian suffered a heavy defeat in his fourth flyweight title bout with Brandon Moreno, losing his title to the Mexican for the second time.

The fight ended at the conclusion of the third round, when the cageside doctor decided to call a halt to proceedings when it appeared that Figueiredo could not see out of his right eye.

UFC @ufc



Brandon leaves IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injuryBrandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injuryBrandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! https://t.co/cFiHnPx5Hg

Earlier in the round, a punch from Moreno seemed to catch ‘The God of War’ directly in his eye, although Figueiredo did claim that it was actually an illegal poke that did the damage.

After the bout, it was revealed that Deiveson Figueiredo had suffered a broken nose in the third round, but it was claimed that his eye was “fine” – something that appears to have now been proven untrue.

Moreno will next defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-headline bout at UFC 290 on July 8.

