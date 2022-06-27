Demetrious Johnson plays softball in Seattle All Star Classic

Demetrious Johnson got to trade in his four-ounce gloves for some catch mitts and a baseball bat to play in the 2022 Seattle All Star Classic this past weekend at Cheney Stadium.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has a world title opportunity coming up when he takes on Adriano Moraes in a highly-anticipated rematch at ONE 161. The event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air live on US prime time on Friday, August 26.

Despite his looming world title challenge, Johnson still had time to join the Seattle Seahawks’ charity event this past weekend in Tacoma.

Johnson, who’s based in Washington, was the only mixed martial artist in the softball exhibition that featured Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf. Non-profit organization Push For Dreams also had a major role in setting up the event.

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship’s No.1 flyweight contender, posted on Instagram:

“Had an amazing time playing in the @seattleallstarclassic thank you to all the fans who came out to support the event looking forward to next year! #baseball #seattle #h206events #pushfordreams.”

Joining Johnson in the softball exhibition were Seahawks Legends Kam Chancellor and Lofa Tatupu, actor Hill Harper, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, former Philadelphia 76ers center Spencer Hawes, Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, and many others.

Proving that he can score some hits outside of the circle, Johnson shared an Instagram Story where he got a run batted in, nailing a grounder to get to first base.

The ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion also had a special “125” jersey number on his back as an ode to his weight class.

Demetrious Johnson continues to grow his legend in MMA

Demetrious Johnson is already considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but he’s not slowing down in his storied career.

After holding the UFC flyweight world title from 2012 to 2017, Johnson joined ONE Championship in 2018 and showed why he has always been the best in the world.

Johnson went 3-0 in his first three fights in the organization and became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion. His tournament win set him up for a world title fight against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

Although he lost in his first chance at ONE Championship gold, Johnson is still one of the biggest names in the sport and the 35-year-old wants nothing more than to avenge his loss to Moraes.

He can do just that in their rematch at ONE 161 when he gets another crack at Moraes. A win for Johnson would make him the first fighter to hold world titles in ONE Championship and the UFC.

Johnson suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to Moraes at “ONE on TNT” in April last year, when the Brazilian kneed him in the face.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far