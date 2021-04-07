"I think it's just hard to find the motivation" - Mackenzie Dern on why she feels Conor McGregor will lose to Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight [Exclusive]

UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern believes Conor McGregor will lose his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier this summer.

Dern, 28, is set to return to the octagon once again this weekend in a highly anticipated clash against Nina Ansaroff. She’ll be doing so off the back of a three-fight winning streak, with many believing she could be just a few more wins away from securing a title shot.

Mackenzie Dern picks Poirier over McGregor

Still, even with Mackenzie Dern and the many rising stars in the UFC, the big topic of conversation amongst casual fans continues to be Conor McGregor and his upcoming trilogy bout with Poirier.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mackenzie Dern gave her prediction for the fight, and explained why she thinks McGregor could struggle.

“I think Poirier [will win]. I think he saw what worked out good for him and I just think it’s hard to find the motivation [for Conor]. Even though McGregor is obviously gonna be motivated and doesn’t like to lose and things like that, I think Poirier is really just more motivated right now. I think Poirier wins the third one.”

Mackenzie Dern didn’t stop there, also giving a prediction for the strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas that’s coming up later this month.

“I think if there’s anyone to beat Zhang Weili right now, it’s Rose. Me looking at the champ, I’m thinking like okay, if I was to fight her, for most of her fights I see I think the ground is the way to beat her - submission wise. Obviously, from her fight with Joanna her striking is so good. I think Rose has that [the ground game to win].

“But I think that Zhang Weili is at a great moment in her career right now and I think it’s gonna be hard to take her off the throne right now at this moment. She’s been waiting to fight, training this whole time since Joanna, at least that’s what I get from her social media! I think she’s gonna end up taking it [Zhang] but if anyone is to beat her right now, it’s Rose.”

If you’d like to watch our full interview with Mackenzie Dern, you can find it below.