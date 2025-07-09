Derrick Lewis gets brutally honest about potential Tom Aspinall clash with bold fight preview: "I'm just looking to knock guys out"

Derrick Lewis shared his thoughts on a potential heavyweight title fight against champion Tom Aspinall. Recently, Aspinall expressed the desire to defend the title four times in 12 months.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lewis, who has a few fights left on his contract, is set to face Tallison Teixeira at this weekend's UFC Nashville event. In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the 40-year-old was asked to share his thoughts on Aspinall's statement. He replied:

"I stand right there with him. That'd be good to fight him. Before everything is said and done with, I have a couple of fights on my contract. I would love to finish out my contract. That'd be great if I can." [5:10]

Ad

Trending

While predicting the outcome of a potential fight against Aspinall, Lewis stated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What do you think I'm going to do? Tap him out with a submission or something? I'm just looking to knock guys out. I'm not looking to do nothing else. Every punch I am throwing, I am trying to knock the head off. I'm not trying to waste anything." [8:20]

Ad

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below:

Ad

Derrick Lewis on fighting at the White House and potential hurdles

United States President Donald Trump recently expressed his intention to host a UFC event at the White House as part of the celebration marking 250 years of American Independence in 2026. The MMA community is abuzz with speculation regarding potential fights on this historic card.

In the aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie, Derrick Lewis expressed his excitement about competing at the White House, stating:

Ad

"I would be [excited] for sure, just think that they wouldn't approve me to be on the White House... I can't even probably be 500 yards from the White House. don't think they'll let me [fight at the White House]." [6:25]

He added:

"Because of my record... We'll see. It'd be lovely to perform at the White House. That'd be huge." [6:55]

Ad

For context, Lewis has a history of run-ins with the law and has served time in prison for charges such as aggravated assault and unlawful possession of arms.

While there is no blanket rule denying entry to an individual at the US President's residence, strict background check protocols are followed to maintain the reputation of the symbolic location.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.