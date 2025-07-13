Derrick Lewis reveals what prompted his NSFW UFC Nashville victory celebration: "F**k them"

Derrick Lewis explained the reasons for his victory celebration at UFC Nashville, which some may find indecent.

In the main event of the fight card, Lewis defeated rising contender Tallison Teixeira by first-round knockout. Afterwards, he went to his opponent's corner and enacted behaviors reminiscent of animals marking their territory through urination.

Additionally, he recreated Israel Adesanya's iconic post-fight celebration after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287, where he imitated shooting three arrows through an imaginary bow at his opponent after knocking him out and pretended to break the bow.

Check out Derrick Lewis' victory celebration below:

During the octagon interview, Lewis explained the reason for his behavior towards his opponent's corner. He expressed frustration about them potentially trash-talking him in Portuguese during the build-up to the fight, acknowledging that he does not understand the language:

"They've been talking all week, man. I don't speak Portuguese, but I know for sure they were talking. F**k them."

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below (0:49):

Known for his hilarious presence and sense of humor. Lewis has created some of the most iconic and entertaining moments during victory celebrations, online interactions, as well as media appearances.

However, the comedic side of his personality has not overshadowed his competitive MMA career. With his latest knockout win over Teixeira, the 40-year-old further solidified his record for most knockouts in UFC history, with 15. The only active fighters in the list behind him are Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, both with 11 knockout wins under the UFC umbrella.

With two consecutive knockout wins under his belt, Lewis is experiencing a resurgence after a series of unsuccessful performances in the last few fights. In a recent interview, the 40-year-old also expressed his interest in competing at the rumored UFC White House event.

United States President Donald Trump expressed his intention to host the event on the White House lawn as part of the celebrations for the United States' 250th Independence Day in 2026.

