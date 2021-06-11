Did Marvin Vettori wear his shorts backwards?

Amidst all the rage and anger, it would appear Marvin Vettori wasn't paying much attention to his attire for the UFC 263 pre-fight photoshoot. In a routine exercise where fighters pose for the cameras in their fight attire, Vettori seems to have made a simple but hilarious mistake.

The Italian wore his Venum shorts backwards for the entirety of the photoshoot. What's worse, it appears no one in the UFC's camera team pointed it out to 'The Italian Dream'.

Has Marvin Vettori.. put his shorts on backwards..? pic.twitter.com/FNj2DWBmIB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 10, 2021

While this might be a small mistake that can be attributed to the heated attitude Vettori seems to be in, it's not one that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya missed. Known for his trolling and trash-talking, 'The Last Stylebender' took a jibe at Vettori during the UFC 263 press conference, saying:

"Ey, stand up. Your pants are on backwards."

Adesanya had tweeted the same earlier, too, poking fun at the Italian for wearing his shorts the wrong way.

Why his shorts on backwards tho?! 😂 https://t.co/q21zQLfSze — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 10, 2021

The internet was quick to find humor in the Italian's unfortunate mistake, too.

They really let Marvin Vettori do a photoshoot for the biggest fight of his career with his shorts on backwards💀😭 pic.twitter.com/3hNgSnt9fY — Left Hook Club (@lefthookclub) June 10, 2021

Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya went guns blazing at the pre-fight press conference

There is clearly no love lost between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and number three-ranked contender Marvin Vettori. While they have taken verbal shots at each other in the past, nothing came close to their heated exchanges during the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference.

The Italian seemed extremely angry at the champion, and the titleholder appeared to enjoy it while dishing out his own verbal attacks. Things got heated to a point where UFC security staff had to step in and intervene. Had they not, the two fighters would have perhaps engaged in a physical confrontation right on stage.

The same energy was seen in the face-offs when UFC president Dana White had to do his best to keep the two men away from each other.

Edited by Avinash Tewari