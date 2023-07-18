“Did he try to run away” - Footage emerges of ex-UFC star Nick Diaz randomly sparring man in the street, fans react

Former UFC superstar Nick Diaz has cemented his status as a battle-hardened octagon veteran renowned for his rugged fighting style within the MMA community.

Interestingly, street fights appear to be intertwined with Diaz's persona. In a recent video clip shared on Twitter by user Patrick St-Pierre, the former UFC welterweight title challenger engaged in an altercation with an individual.

What initially appeared to be a jovial encounter soon took a serious turn as the civilian squared off against the seasoned pro-fighter. The scene unfolded, as Nick Diaz unleashed a flurry of punishing leg kicks upon his ill-prepared opponent, leaving him reeling from the unexpected onslaught:

Patrick St-Pierre @patrickallsyms Nick Diaz takin it easy on em

The footage captured the attention of fans far and wide, provoking a flurry of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"What's this from. Why didn't Nick destroy him."

Another wrote:

"Nick is like I don’t want to hurt u bro. And the guy just keeps asking for it."

While another admirer commended Nick Diaz for his previous conduct:

"I met Nick twice in Vegas. Super nice guy. Probably wouldn’t try to spar him on site."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the video:

"Did he try to run away?"

"Nick could've connected hard on that left but he pulled it."

"When you see a Diaz brother starting to point at you, just walk away."

"Couldn’t tell if this guy was tryin to fight to not but nick tried to run away soo can’t be mad at him just defending himself."

"Nick going at 20% and still winning this sparring match."

Credits: Twitter

Georges St-Pierre names Nick Diaz likely to fight on UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Georges St-Pierre is preparing for a comeback in the realm of martial arts. Fans can rejoice as 'Rush' is scheduled to make his return at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event, set to take place in December.

'GSP' dropped a significant revelation during a recent guest appearance on Michael Bisping's podcast, hinting at the identity of his potential opponent:

"I've got some name now that came out. And apparently, most of the fans and the UFC, they really want, they would like me to grapple against Nick Diaz. That's the name that comes back more often... The number one choice for UFC was Diaz."

Check out St-Pierre's comment below (from 1:40):

Diaz and St-Pierre encountered each other in a memorable clash at UFC 158, resulting in a decisive unanimous decision victory for the Canadian. St-Pierre stepped away from active competition after his middleweight title triumph over Michael Bisping in 2017.

Meanwhile, Diaz made a highly-anticipated comeback in 2021 but unfortunately faced a TKO defeat at the hands of Robbie Lawler during their showdown at UFC 266.