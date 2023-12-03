"Didn't see that coming" - When fans thought Khabib Nurmagomedov was walking out to Beyoncé for Dustin Poirier fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov was linked with an unlikely name before his fight against Dustin Poirier. Fans believed he was walking out to Beyoncé.

Ahead of his fight against Poirier at UFC 242, 'The Eagle' walked out to the song 'Dagestan' by Sabine Kors. The song pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov's background with the singer sounding eerily similar to the American pop artist Beyonce.

This prompted comparisons from fans, who believed Nurmagomedov was walking out to a Beyonce song:

Take a look at the fight highlights:

Expand Tweet

"Khabib's theme song sounds like a Russian Beyonce #UFC242"

One user commented:

"Is Khabib really walking out to Beyoncé? #UFCAbuDhabi"

Another user said:

"Is Khabib walking out to Beyonce? Lol. Didn't see that coming. #UFC242"

One user said you had to be manly to walkout to Beyonce:

"Khabib out to Beyonce? Gotta be a manly dude to rock that #UFC242"

Another user spotted the similarities between the Dagestani singer's voice and Beyonce's voice:

"Khabib's walk out song sounded like Beyoncé lol #ufc24"

One user said:

"Is Khabib coming out to Beyonce?"

Another user said:

"This Khabib don came out to Beyonce?"

Take a look at the reactions from Twitter:

Comments on Nurmagomedov's walkout song

Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov's Dagestani 'crew' could take over the United States

Dana White spoke about the youth in the United States at present and how they have gone 'soft'.

The UFC president recently appeared on The Full Send Podcast hosted by the Nelk Boys where he spoke about everything from the latest UFC news, to the most pressing topics in the United States, such as the country's youth.

In one part of the podcast, he spoke about the difference in mentality between today's American youth and Khabib Nurmagomedov's 'Dagestani Crew':

"So if we go to war right now, are you confident in this generation that we have right now? That these guys are going to go to war and storm some f***ing beach somewhere? There's a small handful of people, most of them probably down around the Bible belt and down south.....Khabib's crew in Dagestan could probably come in and take over this country."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Expand Tweet

He went on to talk about how they kept getting 'softer' and how every ten years it kept getting worse. White believes that its effects can be seen more evidently in the United States, saying it's a difference in mentality that separates the people in Khabib Nurmagomedov's crew.