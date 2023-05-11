Diego Lopes MMA: What did Dana White say about signing the newcomer who stepped in on short notice at UFC 288?

Dana White was impressed with the heart Diego Lopes’ displayed in his UFC debut.

On May 6, Lopes had a life-changing performance against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288. Evloev was supposed to fight Bryce Mitchell before the latter pulled out at the last minute. As a result, the 28-year-old Brazilian was given the opportunity to sign with the UFC.

There weren't high expectations for Lopes, considering he agreed to fight the number ten-ranked Evloev with less than a week's notice. Despite losing by unanimous decision, the promotional newcomer surprised everyone when he nearly finished his undefeated opponent several times with slick submissions.

During the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, White had this to say about Lopes:

“Awesome, incredible performance. Kid’s got a ton of heart. He’s an absolute dog, loved every minute of it.”

The UFC president received a follow-up question about Lopes’ haircut and responded by saying:

“He fought so good, let’s leave his haircut alone.”

Although Lopes displayed a valiant performance, Evloev emerged victorious with scorecards of 30-7 and 29-28 x2. With that said, the Brazilian didn’t leave empty-handed, as they received the $50,000 fight of the night performance bonus.

Watch Dana White discuss Diego Lopes' UFC 288 performance below:

Did Dana White award Diego Lopes a win bonus after UFC 288?

Diego Lopes might have left with more than his show money and a performance bonus. Shortly after his impressive performance at UFC 288, a video was taken of Lopes having a conversation with Dana White. It’s unclear what White said to the UFC debutant, but there are rumors that he also received his win bonus, despite losing against Movsar Evloev.

Lopes made his professional MMA debut in September 2012. He started his career with a 19-3 record before earning a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2021. Unfortunately, he couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, leading to a technical decision loss against Joanderson Brito.

After making a statement at UFC 288, Lopes has proven that he belongs in the UFC. It’s unclear who the 28-year-old will fight next in the Octagon, but he’s emerged as a prospect to watch at 145 pounds.

