"This is a dream match up" - Diego Sanchez ponders possibility of special rules boxing match between Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva

Eagle FC star Diego Sanchez has addressed a potential fight between Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva. Sanchez, a former UFC fighter, took to his official Instagram account and suggested that a possible fight between the two combat sports legends would truly be a dream match.

Sanchez tagged Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh and Triller’s Triad Combat in his Instagram post, insinuating that a special rules Triad Combat fight between Tyson and Silva would be intriguing.

One ought to note that a Triad Combat bout would be a mixed-rules/special rules fight that takes place in a triangle-shaped ring and allows fighters to primarily utilize boxing techniques, including spinning back fists. However, the fighters can’t throw elbows, knees, or kicks. Additionally, although ground fighting isn’t allowed, grappling in the clinch is permitted more than it usually is in the sport of boxing.

Diego Sanchez also tagged Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and world-renowned professional boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. Sanchez’s Instagram post featured a photograph of Tyson shaking hands with Silva. Sanchez attached the following statement to the post:

“This is a dream match up @ryankavanaughofficial @eddiehearn could you imagine with @triad_combat rules @miketyson @spiderandersonsilva.”

Chael Sonnen on a potential fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul

The odds of retired professional boxing icon Mike Tyson competing in a Triad Combat bout are extremely low. Therefore, Diego Sanchez’s proposed Triad Combat bout between Tyson and Silva probably won’t materialize. Tyson last fought in an exhibition boxing match in November 2020 and has expressed interest in competing in more exhibition matches in the future.

Similarly, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva fought in a pair of professional boxing bouts last year and competed in an exhibition boxing match earlier this month. Considering that, an exhibition boxing matchup between Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva could be a realistic possibility.

Regardless, in a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen highlighted why Silva should fight YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul next. While Tyson hasn’t competed since November 2020, Paul last fought in December 2021. Furthermore, Paul’s set to box again on August 13th.

Speaking of which, Sonnen explained that a Silva-Paul boxing match could be a high-profile clash, but only if that Silva plays his part in promoting the fight. Sonnen said:

"That would be a main event fight… I don't begrudge him [Silva] for that [lack of self-promotion]. But it's a reality and it's not what's going to be useful or helpful for what Jake Paul is currently trying to do. Jake's doing his part, he's showing an interest... He's opening the door but Anderson's got to kick it in."

Watch what Sonnen has to say about a Silva-Paul fight in the video below:

