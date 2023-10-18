Dillon Danis issues two-word reaction to Bradley Martyn's claim of Logan Paul being on steroids

Dillon Danis and Bradley Martyn have made some serious accusations against Logan Paul. These were the allegations that he has faced in the past.

Dillon Danis is fresh off a loss against Logan Paul after getting dominated for six rounds inside the ring and then getting disqualified in the final round of the fight. Following the fight, Instagram fitness influencer Bradley Martyn sat down with Wade Plem on the latest episode of his podcast Raw Talk, and spoke about how he believes 'The Maverick' is taking steroids.

Martyn was so confident in the claim that he was willing to bet his entire bank balance on the fact that Paul uses PEDs. Danis, in a since-deleted tweet, agreed with the accusation and said he was willing to bet his bank balance on it too:

"Mine too"

Take a look at the comment:

Danis' tweet

The former UFC fighter was willing to bet money that Paul takes steroids. However, fans began roasting Danis in the replies and he deleted the tweet. Before the fight, fight fans praised Conor McGregor's former teammate as the king of online trolling. But after his lackluster performance against 'The Maverick' they have started calling him a 'keyboard warrior'.

Logan Paul calls Dillon Danis a clown for his antics towards the end of the fight

Logan Paul has called out Dillon Danis for his antics inside the ring during their boxing match. Danis knew he was getting dominated throughout the fight, yet he still tried to trash-talk Paul inside the ring by throwing taunts and at one point even laying down on the canvas wrestling style. The former UFC fighter even tried to take Paul down at one point. Here's what 'The Maverick' had to say:

"We got to see Dillon expose himself for the f***ing clown and disgrace to combat sports that he is. He shot himself in the foot, bro you're not even good at the thing you said you're good at (wrestling). He tried to do a guillotine choke on me, he pulled guard, he tried to take me down in a boxing match. And it failed miserably. How embarrassing"

Dillon Danis tried to take Logan Paul down during the fight but failed. In return, he got hammer-fisted by 'The Maverick' towards the end. Fans have claimed that the former UFC fighter threw more punches at Paul's security guard than he did at the YouTuber himself.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 8:50 onwards):