Dillon Danis mocked by Jamahal Hill after being slapped by KSI at a Misfits press conference

KSI slapping Dillon Danis has sparked a reaction from former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Ad

KSI and Danis are set to headline Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 in Manchester, England. During the first face-off on Tuesday, KSI slapped Danis across the face with a pancake.

KSI was previously scheduled to fight English former professional footballer Wayne Bridge. However, Bridge pulled out of the bout after the YouTuber made inappropriate personal comments.

KSI again caused chaos on Tuesday by slapping 'El Jefe'. Security, however, stepped in to stop the situation from escalating and the brawl from getting out of hand. Both boxers also issued scary warnings to one another at the heated press conference.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out KSI slapping Dillon Danis below, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Ad

The post caught the attention of Hill, who mocked Danis and commented:

"Getting treated like b**** by YouTubers lmao"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comment below:

Jamahal Hill's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

When Jamahal Hill offered $20,000 to trolls just to spar with him

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jamahal Hill lost to Alex Pereira at UFC 300 via first-round knockout.

Ad

After the loss, Hill made several excuses and became a target of 'Poatan's' fans. In response, he issued a challenge to trolls who wanted to spar with him. He offered them $20,000 and said in a video:

"All of y’all that’s talking on these posts and all of this s*** and talking this and that, I’ve got twenty bands. Pull up to the gym, bro. Come get paid. I know y’all broke and need it."

Ad

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments in the second slide below:

Ad

Hill’s challenge was reposted by ESPN MMA on Instagram. The post caught the attention of Dillon Danis, who seemingly accepted the challenge and commented:

"Let’s do it I’ll match it winner takes all.”

Check out Dillon Danis' comment below:

Dillon Danis's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.