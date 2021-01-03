Dillon Danis reminds fans of his rivalry with boxing sensation Ryan Garcia

Dillon Danis has recalled his rivalry with Ryan Garcia, following Garcia's win over Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight title. Garcia has a good relationship with Jake Paul, Danis' nemesis.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Danis reminded his fans of the dispute he had with Garcia in the middle of last year, when the two exchanged challenges and insults online via Twitter.

Danis renewed provocation came right after "King Ry" Garcia knocked Campbell out with a body shot to win the interim WBC lightweight title. Danis posted a screenshot of the following tweet sent by Garcia last June:

I’m going to MMA to knock out Dillion “whoever that is” Danis — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) June 30, 2020

After the two swapped some threats, the tweet happened, daring each other to step into their respective fighting styles. Dillon Danis is an MMA welterweight fighter with Bellator.

i’ll box @KingRyanG then after we have an mma fight. show you the difference between a match and a real fight. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 12, 2020

Get in line whoever you are https://t.co/nynf858QAH — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) May 12, 2020

Garcia seems to have a friendship of sorts with YouTuber Jake Paul, who is in an ongoing feud with Danis. Since picking up boxing in 2019, Jake Paul has involved himself - either for bad or good - with many names in the combat sports world.

Although the YouTuber wanted a fight with Danis, the Bellator fighter supposedly rejected the $500,000 offer made by Jake Paul. Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren accepted Jake Paul's challenge and has announced that he will fight the social media star on March 28.

Jake Paul versus Dillon Danis

Advertisement

Logan Paul Workout Showcase

Since starting his boxing career, Jake Paul has been pursuing one name only: Conor McGregor. The YouTuber has declared that beating McGregor in a boxing bout is his life's mission.

However, the UFC star had never acknowledged Jake Paul's threats and call-outs, even when they became extremely personal. The YouTuber then decided to go after those in McGregor's social circle.

Dillon Danis is McGregor's personal friend and training partner. He has been involved with the Irishman in many of the infamous brawls and questionable actions performed by McGregor's crew.

Jake Paul started by challenging Dillon Danis to a boxing fight. However, he escalated the provocations from a trivial water balloon attack to a very intimate level when he brought the model, Savannah Montano, who is Danis' ex-girlfriend, into their feud.