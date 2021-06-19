"You film dead people for clout"- Dillon Danis reposts old screenshot of back and forth conversation with Logan Paul on DM

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has leaked a screenshot of direct messages between himself and Logan Paul.

For months now, the Paul brothers and Danis have been teasing the idea of squaring off in some way, shape or form. Danis is being viewed as a realistic opponent for either of the two men to face. Jake Paul got involved in a physical altercation of sorts with Danis last year when he threw water balloons at the 2-0 Bellator fighter.

Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul?

Now, though, it would appear as if the focus of Dillon Danis has turned towards Logan Paul. Paul recently took part in an eight-round boxing exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.

Via: Dillon Danis' Instagram

As you can see, the two men aren’t exactly best friends with one another, with Dillon Danis first posting these screenshots towards the end of last year.

While some may think this is all getting a bit tedious, it’s near enough impossible not to somewhat respect or appreciate what the Paul brothers have been able to create in the combat sports sphere. Sure, we don’t have to like it, but they’re generating the kind of attention that is usually reserved for the top stars. This is why Mayweather vs Logan Paul was able to garner over one million pay-per-view buys.

Danis hasn’t actually fought inside the cage since 2019 with many wanting to see where his mixed martial arts career will go from here. Alas, he seems to be getting targeted by the Pauls with the intention of getting the attention of Conor McGregor, a close friend of Dillon Danis’.

None of us know exactly where this is going to lead but it’s definitely come a whole lot further than we could’ve anticipated. Dillon Danis is feeding into the idea that Logan and Jake can get a rise out of just about anyone in boxing or MMA.

The crude manner in which they’re going after each other is something we could all probably do without. However, given how much interest there is, we don’t think it’s going to fade away anytime soon.

