Dillon Danis's anger over PPV points could have serious consequences for Logan Paul fight: “Excuses to pull out”

Dillon Danis’ upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2023.

The two men are booked to face off on the undercard of KSI’s fight with Tommy Fury on October 14, and in many ways, the build to their fight has overshadowed the headliner.

This is arguably down to Dillon Danis, who has turned things incredibly personal by using his social media to attack Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal.

Now, though, the build to the fight has taken another shocking twist. According to Danis on Twitter, the grappling expert will be receiving no pay-per-view (PPV) points for the bout.

Unsurprisingly, this revelation has quickly received plenty of attention on the social media site, with a number of users suggesting that the news could put the bout in jeopardy.

User @Nadal_istheGOAT agreed.

“You’re receiving nothing because everyone knows you’ll pull out with a week to go lmao. Doing it all for clout”

This was an opinion also backed up by user @ArshVAL.

“got a reason to pull out lmao”

@AspiringCrypto, meanwhile, suspected Danis was looking for excuses.

“The excuses start now”

Two users, @righteousssssss and @THORmaximalist actually suggested Danis ought to pull out.

“Now is the time to pullout”

“Drop out and reschedule. Or renegotiate.”

One user, though, seemed happy to slam Danis, questioning why the grappler had previously bragged about his pay packet.

This view was backed up by @Axel_bitblaze69, who claimed Paul had given Danis relevancy.

“Thank Logan for relevancy, instead of crying for points”

This didn’t seem to be a common opinion, though, with a number of users agreeing that Danis had helped to sell the fight.

User @AutopsyGG stated the following:

“Before you started posting, I would have never tuned in. Now I will absolutely not miss it. Kudos.”

This was a view backed up by @rmjgua, who stated this:

“Single handedly outsold tickets.”

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Did the grappler really claim he could beat Jon Jones?

The build to the upcoming fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has characteristically seen Danis talking an immense amount of trash.

For the most part, the grappler has aimed his ire at Paul’s fiancée, model Nina Agdal. Most recently, Danis posted an NSFW video of Agdal that horrified a number of users on Twitter.

However, Danis has also been seen in a video with the influencers the Nelk Boys making some truly outlandish claims.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Danis has claimed that he could beat two current UFC champions; heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones and lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

